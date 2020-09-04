Be Firm In Your Zone of Genius

September 4, 2020 3 min read

Recently my team and I were in a meeting with a good friend of mine. He and I are creating a new workshop. While we were going over the nitty-gritty of who would do what and how all of this would work, I shared that we would be using my model for the webinar, my team would run the chat and Q&A, and we’d write and manage the show-up and follow-up campaign.

I didn’t ask if this was okay. I knew that this was the right way to do it and shared my opinion with complete certainty. My launch partner agreed to the terms.

You see, I suck at a lot of things, but creating a webinar that can sell a course, workshop, service or event isn't one of them.

Case in point: Earlier this week I did a webinar for another guru’s tribe starting at 8:30 p.m. because that time that has performed well for his group before. Since I am normally in bed at 9:30 and not the epitome of energy, engagement and persuasion while I am sleeping, I knew I needed a little of God’s gift to to get my mojo on. So with coffee in hand and a smile on my face, I signed on for this challenge.

Following our blueprint — the same one that I have used over and over again — with 100 people on, 35 of some of the nicest and action-taking entrepreneurs signed up for our $1,000 course, Social Media Cash Machine.

I’d say that earning $35,000 in an hour is worth going to bed a little later than unusual.

The thing is, I used to be more flexible working with partners. I would agree to change my format to match theirs. I would let them run the behind-the-scenes Q&A and not require them to make my team an organizer. I would let them record our session and forgo the live interaction if they wanted it to be that way.

But at some point, I got enough chutzpah to say, “This is the way that I work. If that doesn’t work for you, then we aren’t partnering.” It didn’t make them a bad person. It just meant that we are not a good fit.

And guess what?

They have all been willing to work the way that works for me because of the certainty I have in the conversation.

If there is a method or system of doing things that works well for you, stop allowing others to change it because of their desires, interests and whims. Set your non-negotiables and spend your time working with the right-fit clients and partners who accept you as the expert and are willing to follow the way you do things.

Those who won’t are not a good fit but the good news is, because you say no to one, you can much more quickly get to the person behind them who does need — and want — your help.

That thing you are good at? Keep doing it and work with only those who let you do it the way that only you can.

Never waste time again on those who don’t get it.