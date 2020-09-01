Ecommerce is Booming. Here's How to Take Advantage

September 1, 2020 2 min read

Despite the COVID-19 crisis wreaking havoc on the global economy, has surprisingly thrived through the pandemic and set itself on an incredibly promising growth trajectory. Yes, it's a crowded market, but if you've ever thought about starting an ecommerce business, now is one of the best times to do it. The 2020 How to Start an eCommerce Business Course will show you how to get started.

Growing an ecommerce business is about far more than selling a few products on Shopify or Etsy. In this one-hour course, you'll learn how to boost your ecommerce sales through a number of proven strategies. Here, instructor Alex Genadinik will show you how he's coached more than 1,000 worldwide to creating six- and seven-figure ecommerce businesses through growth marketing.

From getting the best reviews possible on Amazon to retargeting ads, using voice and traditional SEO, and beyond, this course aims to help you leverage many mediums to maximize your sales. You'll learn how to dominate your niche on Amazon and other ecommerce sites, use long-tail SEO keywords to get ahead of the competition, and much more. Whether you're just starting out or you have a small ecommerce business already that you'd like to scale, this course can help.

Student Alexander Rodriguez says, "I am a digital marketer working on an eCommerce business. The course gave me the background information I needed to fulfill my client's needs!"

