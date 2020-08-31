News and Trends

Watch 10 Movies, TV Shows on Netflix for Free, No Subscription Needed

The streaming service is attempting to convince more people to subscribe with free access to content like 'Bird Box' and 'When They See Us.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Watch 10 Movies, TV Shows on Netflix for Free, No Subscription Needed
Image credit: Rafael Henrique | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images via PCMag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Netflix saw a huge subscribe boost during the pandemic. However, you can never have enough, so the streaming service is now offering free access to 10 TV shows and movies in a bid to tempt more sign-ups.

Using a new "Watch Free" page as a launching point, Netflix says it's "the premiere destination for all your entertainment needs. But don't take our word for it—check out some of our favorite movies and TV shows, absolutely free." This list of free content includes:

  • Bird Box

  • The Boss Baby: Back in Business

  • Elite

  • Grace and Frankie

  • Love is Blind

  • Murder Mystery

  • Our Planet

  • Stranger Things

  • The Two Popes

  • When They See Us

In a statement to Gadgets360, Netflix said, "We're looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience." And while the listed movies will be available to watch in full, only the first episode of each TV show is streamable as part of the free offer. Netflix states that the selection of content may change over time, but you don't need to sign up for anything; "you can simply press play and watch."

The streaming service recently hit the headlines by offering a free subscription for 83 years as part of a promotion for The Old Guard movie release. It also introduced a Shuffle Play feature for bored subscribers, allowed Android users to control streaming playback speeds, and offers the most original TV shows, which gives it plenty of scope to keep tweaking the content lineup through this watch for free promotion.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Facebook Sues Two Companies Over Fake Instagram Likes, Data Collection

News and Trends

8 Self-Empowerment Books to Help You Take Back 2020

News and Trends

Wait, Amazon's New Wearable Needs to See Me in My Underwear?