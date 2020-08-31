Watch 10 Movies, TV Shows on Netflix for Free, No Subscription Needed

August 31, 2020 2 min read

saw a huge subscribe boost during the pandemic. However, you can never have enough, so the streaming service is now offering free access to 10 TV shows and in a bid to tempt more sign-ups.

Using a new "Watch Free" page as a launching point, Netflix says it's "the premiere destination for all your entertainment needs. But don't take our word for it—check out some of our favorite movies and TV shows, absolutely free." This list of free content includes:

Bird Box

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

Elite

Grace and Frankie

Love is Blind

Murder Mystery

Our Planet

Stranger Things

The Two Popes

When They See Us

In a statement to Gadgets360, Netflix said, "We're looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience." And while the listed movies will be available to watch in full, only the first episode of each TV show is streamable as part of the free offer. Netflix states that the selection of content may change over time, but you don't need to sign up for anything; "you can simply press play and watch."

The streaming service recently hit the headlines by offering a free subscription for 83 years as part of a promotion for The Old Guard movie release. It also introduced a Shuffle Play feature for bored subscribers, allowed Android users to control streaming playback speeds, and offers the most original TV shows, which gives it plenty of scope to keep tweaking the content lineup through this watch for free promotion.