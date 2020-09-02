Keanu Reeves Is 56 Today, and There's a New 'Bill & Ted' Movie, So Here Are 6 Weirdly Inspiring Ted Quotes

September 2, 2020 3 min read

Woah, indeed. turns 56 today, which can only mean one thing: It's time for us to sift through his daffiest onscreen character's most memorable one-liners. No, not the hot-doctor guy from Something's Gotta Give. We are speaking, naturally, of Ted "Theodore" Logan, one of half of the titular teen duo in 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and its 1991 sequel, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. And, as of last week, the suspended-adolescent grownups in Bill & Ted Face the Music.

We haven't seen the latter just yet, but that's OK: Reeves's early work as time-traveling metalhead Ted suffused us with more than enough motivational material to put together this little homage. So without further ado, here are a half-dozen most-excellent from amateur historian Ted Logan, uttered indelibly by everyone's favorite era-spanning superstar. And why six, you ask? Well, to echo Ted, "All we can say is, let's rock!"

Ted Logan Inspirational Quote No. 1

"All we are is dust in the wind, dude."

Actually, Ted is quoting the band Kansas so that he and Socrates could come to a mutual understanding. It's a long story.

Ted Logan Inspirational Quote No. 2

"Party on, dudes!"

What, you thought Wayne and Garth were the first slackers to popularize the phrase? And now more than ever, we could all use a reminder to relax when afforded the opportunity.

Ted Logan Inspirational Quote No. 3

"How can we have decent instruments when we don’t really even know how to play?”

A profound metaphor for the anxieties many of us face when branching out into a new endeavor. Clearly all that Socrates rubbed off on him.

Ted Logan Inspirational Quote No. 4

“I believe our adventure through time has taken a most serious turn.”

Any team leader can relate to this right about now. But the question is: What do you do to right the ship? Where's that Socrates again when you need him?

Ted Logan Inspirational Quote No. 5

"Ted, don't forget to wind your watch!"

This was actually Ted from the past giving some sage counsel to Ted of the present (again, long story), but the message is clear: Don't be the person who shows up late to everything. It's not like there are payphone booths to travel back in time with anymore.

Ted Logan Inspirational Quote No. 6

"Excellent!"

Ted's most concise wisdom. Whether giving feedback to your team or self-assessing, never forget the power of positive affirmation. That would be bogus.