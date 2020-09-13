This Award-Winning Social Media Automation Tool is Half Off

September 13, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Building your business online can be tough, especially if you have a small team. With so much noise on the Internet, one of the best ways to get eyes on your business's web pages is simply posting on frequently. But who has the time to create and manage all that content? If you need help with your social media strategy, you need a tool like Postoplan Social Media Automation.

Postoplan is an award-winning social media automation tool that's trusted by more than 15,000 professionals across 140 countries. It was named a 2020 High Performer by G2 and 2020 Quality Choice by Crozdesk, plus it has 4.8 stars on Capterra and 4.9 on Trustpilot. Simply put, users love Postoplan.

Postoplan is an all-in-one automatic marketing system for all of your social media accounts and messengers. It allows you to add an unlimited number of accounts, choose from more than 700 ready-made post ideas, and create an entire social media strategy while barely lifting a finger. You can schedule messenger posts, customize and schedule content, edit photos to meet your brand's style guidelines, and much more. Everything is fully customizable so you can create unique messages that are in line with your brand voice. You can post as many videos and GIFs as you want, communicate with followers as much as you want, and schedule up to 1,000 posts each month across platforms.

With Postoplan's premium plan, you get ad-free access to the entire platform and all of its top-tier features.

Grow your social media marketing without any significant investment. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Postoplan Social Media Automation for 50% off at just $99.99.