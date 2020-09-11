Small Business Survives and Thrives

Free Webinar | Sept. 30: Winners and Losers of the Post-COVID World

Join us as we discuss exactly how the pandemic has affected the future of work, how the smartest companies in the world are adjusting and how to prosper better than ever.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar | Sept. 30: Winners and Losers of the Post-COVID World
Image credit: Nuthawut Somsuk | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The global pandemic has caused massive disruptions in every aspect of life, forcing people and companies to rapidly adjust. Everyone would prefer that COVID-19 never swept the world, but now that it has, there will be winners and losers. 

As the great Greek philosopher Heraclitus said, "The only thing constant is change." Never has that been more true. The speed and velocity of change will only continue to increase. It is vital that those wanting to survive the next couple years (and even prosper) know what is coming, and be early to adapt.

In this live webinar, James O'Sullivan, Advisor at EntrepreneurNEXT, will detail exactly how the pandemic has affected the future of work, how the smartest companies in the world are adjusting, and why any person or company can put themselves in a position to prosper better than ever before. The webinar will cover:

  • The greatest mass disruption event in the history of how companies find and utilize their most valuable asset, and their second largest expense: human capital
  • The trends that were accelerated by the pandemic, and what it means for companies already struggling to find the right expertise
  • The massive benefits talent and organizations will see by being early adopters to the new normal
  • The costs and threats to organizations that delay a massive re-thinking of their org structure and how they go about allocating resources to their most important initiatives 

Register Now

James O'Sullivan is an Advisor at EntrepreneurNEXT and VP of Sales at Assemble Technologies. His background includes 10 years of consulting with F1000 companies on their human capital strategies at CareerBuilder.com, leading sales and growth for Uber's "stealth" incubator project focused on the future of work and founding the sales enablement platform PointDrive that was acquired by LinkedIn. O'Sullivan is passionate about creating a future of work that enables companies to improve their efficiencies, and that elevates people to better monetize their heart and expertise.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

The Future of Work

What Is the Real Future of Work?

The Future of Work

Keep Up With the Future of Work by Looking to Your Gen Z Colleagues

Small Business Survives and Thrives

4 Trends That Are Shaping the Future of Work