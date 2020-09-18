Saving Money

A Sam's Club Membership Can Save Your Business Money and This One Is Essentially Free

Entrepreneurs have to spend money on everything. From inventory and accounting services to payroll and office space, running a business comes with loads of expenses. But one place you can save is with your office supplies, especially if you have a Sam's Club Membership.

Sam's Club is a membership warehouse club that offers members high-quality products at unmatched value. Their limited-item business model allows you to get deals you wouldn't find at your local office supply store, let alone a Staples or Office Max.

At Sam's Club, you can find absolutely everything you need for your office, no matter the size. From groceries and kitchen supplies to paper, office supplies, electronics, furniture, and virtually anything else, Sam's Club will have what you need at a bargain price.

Right now, during Entrepreneur's three-day VIP Annual Sale, you can get a Sam's Club Membership at an unbeatable value. Sign up today for just $39.99, $5 off the typical $45 registration fee, and then receive $45 in eGiftcards redeemable at Sam's Club. It's like they're paying you $45 to sign up for a lower fee.

After you sign up, you'll get your first $25 eGiftcard in your email inbox ten days later. Your second $20 eGiftcard will come about three weeks after you make your first purchase of $20 or more at SamsClub.com. Considering you may have already used the first eGiftcard, you're basically getting the second one for free.

Simplify your office spending with a Sam's Club Membership. You can sign up with this outstanding deal through 9/20.

