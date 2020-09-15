The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' House Is On Airbnb for $30 a Night

September 15, 2020 2 min read

If you ever daydreamed about telling a cabbie, "Yo homes, to Bel-Air!" then your chance is finally here.

Yesterday Will Smith posted on his Instagram that the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air house will be available to rent on for just $30 a night. The is part of the show's 30-year anniversary celebration, and no doubt meant to get superfans excited for NBC's recently announced remake, Bel-Air.

Whatever the reason, in a time when everyone's lives have been "flipped-turned upside down," the campaign is doing what it's supposed to: giving us those sweet, sweet nostalgia feels! Unfortunately not just anyone can crash at the Banks house. Five lucky groups of two will be selected to stay in the leading character's wing of the house for one night each. Guests will have to prove they're L.A. residents, and that they live together, to limit any potential Covid-19 spread. In return they're guaranteed that the house and king-sized bed will be cleaned according to CDC guidelines, and they may even get to shoot some hoops out by the pool.