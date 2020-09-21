Video Marketing

This Simple Editor Helps Make Video Marketing Easy

Create videos for any purpose without any prior expertise.
Image credit: Chase Chappell

2 min read
Video marketing is growing. Most consumers want to see more video from the brands they love, which means it's on businesses to reach audiences in the mediums they want to be reached. Overwhelmingly, that means video. A good video can influence people to buy products, increase traffic on your pages, improve customer engagement, and much more. You just need to know how to make them.

FlexClip makes it easy to create awesome videos without any technical expertise. In just minutes, FlexClip allows you to craft marketing videos and family stories. FlexClip gives you rich animated elements, letting you improve your videos with dynamic text, overlays, widgets, logos, and many more animated elements. It also provides hundreds of video templates and a vast media library of high-resolution stock photos, royalty-free photos, and music for your production so you won't have to worry about capturing all of the imagery yourself. Plus, FlexClip's intuitive interface makes it extremely easy to create and customize videos to your liking without any previous video production expertise.

Whether you're creating marketing videos, explainers for your products, promotions for events, or practically anything else, FlexClip will simplify your process. With comprehensive features for adjusting images, changing aspect ratio, adding effects and voiceover, and much more, it gives you all the tools you need to make videos truly your own. That's why it's earned an excellent 4.6/5 stars on Trustpilot.

Video marketing is growing. It's time you and your business caught up. FlexClip makes it easy to do so. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription to FlexClip's Plus Plan for 68% off $95 at just $29.99. Or you can upgrade to the Business Plan for just $20 more at $49.99.

