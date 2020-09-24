This Marie Kondo E-Course Might Finally Help You Get Organized

September 24, 2020 4 min read

Marie Kondo super-fans have already devoured her wildly popular books, such as The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. And they’ve likely binged her Emmy-nominated Netflix series, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. But even those who haven’t consumed her content likely know who she is thanks to her status as a bona fide cultural lifestyle and business icon.

Whether you’re already an adherent of the KonMari Method and eager for more instruction or just considering seeing what all the hype is about, Kondo has you covered. Today, she launches a 10-part digital tidying course, KonMari Method: Fundamentals of Tidying. The video series, which costs $39.99, uses lessons taught by Kondo and visual guides to help anyone who signs up get — and stay — organized.

Related: Marie Kondo Visited My Quarantine Workspace and Gave Me a Lesson on Letting Go

Image credit: KonMari Media, Inc.

In a recent email interview, Kondo gave us the scoop on how Fundamentals of Tidying differs from her books and Netflix series, and why she thought now was the perfect time to release it. Read on for our interview.

What was your motivation for putting together this course?

People are spending more time than ever at home, so this course is an opportunity to help people tidy up and rediscover their joy. Rather than a dreaded task, I see tidying as a celebration. It’s an act of gratitude for the items that support you every day – and the first step to living the life you’ve always wanted. It is my hope that the magic of tidying will help people to create a bright and joyful future, especially during these uncertain times.

How is it different from what your books and Netflix series offer?

I’ve discovered over the years that people master the KonMari Method in different ways. For many, my books were all the tidying instruction they needed. For others, my Netflix show – featuring real life stories of people tidying with me – helped them through the process. This course is a great fit for people who enjoy learning through visual demonstration. I break the KonMari Method into lessons and am with you every step of the way.

What does a typical lesson entail?

The course breaks down the method into 10 lessons and takes you through a tidying festival from start to finish. The first three lessons lay the foundation for tidying successfully – in one shot – and expand on the philosophy behind my method. In the KonMari Method, you tidy by category, not by location – the five categories are clothes, books, papers, komono (miscellaneous items) and sentimental items, and there is an episode dedicated to each one. I teach you how to tidy one category at a time and how to organize and store the belongings you choose to keep. The course is designed so you can tidy at your own pace and review my folding techniques and storage guides as you go.

Related: Organization Guru Marie Kondo's Netflix Show Transforms People's Homes and Their Lives. Learn Her Simple Method to Increase Joy and Decrease Clutter.

Are there any ways to personalize the course?

The pacing is up to you. It’s also compatible with multiple devices, so you can watch it easily from wherever you are. The course comes with a downloadable workbook with exercises and checklists to hold you accountable and keep you on track.

How long does the course take to complete?

The course itself is about 75 minutes long, but it will take you longer than that to tidy up. Some people may decide to watch the whole course straight through and then turn to tidying; others might watch one episode at a time and tidy along with me.

As long as you tidy by category and follow the right order – and the other “rules” that I outline in the course – you’ll be on the road to success.

Who will benefit most?

This course is perfect for people who want to defeat clutter once and for all. It’s also helpful for anyone seeking to reevaluate their relationship with their possessions and rediscover their joy.

Related: Exclusive: Marie Kondo's Advice for People, Like Steve Jobs, Who Swear by Messy Desks