This Ingenious Charging Cable Works with All Your Devices

September 28, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Some people have tailored their lives to make sure they only need one cable for everything. But that's an odd existence given the device pairings you'd have to use to make sure one cable would work. As frustrating as it is to have a half-dozen cables for all of your various devices, nobody is choosing their based solely on the charging connection. But you might choose your charging cable on that basis, especially when it's the CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable.

This is the one charging cable to rule them all and unite all of your devices with a single cord. With six connectors in one, you can charge any Apple, USB-C, or Android device with the same cable. That means you just have to wrap up one cable and put it in your bag when you're commuting or traveling, and you won't have to fight through a tangle of wires to find the right one. All of the adapters are detachable so you can transform for your needs quickly, and the cord is lab-tested to withstand more than 30,000 bends, making it one of the most durable cables on the market. Plus, at 100W speed and 6.5-feet long, it delivers on its promise of making your life more convenient.

Why waste time with a mess of wires? You can get the CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable for 16 percent off $30 at just $24.99. If you know someone else who could use one, you'll save 25 percent when you get a two-pack for $44.99.