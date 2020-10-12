Standing Desks

These Affordable, Custom Standing Desks Can be a Healthier Way to Work From Home

Standdesk lets you sit or stand with the push of a button.
Image credit: StandDesk
StandDesk

3 min read
The benefits of standing desks are well known. Standing while you work is more ergonomically friendly than sitting. It puts less strain on your back compared to hunching over for hours at a time, and gets you a little bit of healthy exercise at the same time. But despite these benefits, the traditional seating model has persisted in office spaces throughout the world. But now, with so many people working from home, it's the perfect time to rethink your home office setup. And if you're ready to make the change, Standdesk offers an adjustable standing desk that gives you the best of both worlds by letting you sit or stand as you please.

Standdesk says it is commited to brining the benefits of standing desks to everyone, not just those who can afford to spend thousands of dollars on a custom desk. Their easy-to-use app gives customers the ability to build their own standing desk from scratch, and select their preferred components from a variety of sizes and styles. They offer simple metal desks, desks made from premium woods like oak and walnut, and everything in between. As a result, there's something for everyone, no matter your price range.

Standdesk: Custom, adjustable standing desks.

Standing Desk Standdesk

Standdesk

Standdesk's desks are fully adjustable by way of a fast but quiet motor that can adujust your desk's height at a rate of 1.3 inches per second. And with an optional Memory Handset, your Standdesk will have the full array of advanced control features.

With such an overwhelming amount of options, customizing your Standdesk might seem a bit, well, overwhelming. Fortunately, Standdesk has people on-hand to help guide you through the process. Just shoot them an email and they’ll follow up and find out everything they need to know to make sure your completed Standdesk is as useful and cost-effective as possible.

Every Standdesk comes with a five-year warranty that's included in the purchase price. And should any issues arise, you’ll have access to the company’s team of customer service specialists, who are real human beings, not automated phone or chat services.

All Standdesk desks are constructed from materials that are not only sturdy and durable, but also recycled and ecologically friendly. Their laminate tops are CARB Phase 2 formaldehyde compliant and Greenguard indoor air quality-certified for low chemical emissions. And despite the fact that they're built with just a third of the parts found in traditional standing desks, Standdesk's desks are still strong enough to hold up to 225 pounds . 

So if you're ready to make the change to a standing desk, start designing yours today at the official Standdesk site. Your back, and by extension the rest of your body, will thank you.

