Netflix Ends Free Trials in the U.S.

October 14, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



has pulled the plug on free trials in the US to pursue other ways to promote its video streaming services to newcomers.

The company told The Verge it began phasing out the free offering in the US starting this month. As a result, if you visit the free trial page now, it simply tells you to sign up for the full experience.

Over the past two years, the company has also been canceling free trials in other markets. However, Netflix still plans on handing out content freebies here and there in order to entice new sign-ups.

The company has done so by uploading some of its educational documentaries, such as Our Planet and Babies on YouTube. All five seasons of the Netflix original drama Narcos are also going to stream for free on Pluto TV starting on Oct. 20. So don’t be surprised if more Netflix shows pop up on other video platforms in the ensuing months.

The company may have gotten as much mileage as possible from the free trials. In the North American market, Netflix now has 72.9 million subscribers, who are usually paying for their whole family to enjoy the service.

Globally, Netflix’s subscriber count has reached 192 million, making it the biggest paid video streaming service on the planet. The pandemic and stay-at-home orders was a major driver for user growth. Nevertheless, the company is facing growing competition from the likes of Disney+, NBCUniversal’s Peacock, and HBO Max, among others.