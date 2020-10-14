Netflix

Netflix Ends Free Trials in the U.S.

The company may have gotten as much mileage as possible from the free trials, but Netflix still plans on handing out content freebies here and there in order to entice new sign-ups.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Netflix Ends Free Trials in the U.S.
Image credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA/Getty Images via PC Mag

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Netflix has pulled the plug on free trials in the US to pursue other ways to promote its video streaming services to newcomers.

The company told The Verge it began phasing out the free offering in the US starting this month. As a result, if you visit the free trial page now, it simply tells you to sign up for the full experience.

Over the past two years, the company has also been canceling free trials in other markets. However, Netflix still plans on handing out content freebies here and there in order to entice new sign-ups. 

The company has done so by uploading some of its educational documentaries, such as Our Planet and Babies on YouTube. All five seasons of the Netflix original drama Narcos are also going to stream for free on Pluto TV starting on Oct. 20. So don’t be surprised if more Netflix shows pop up on other video platforms in the ensuing months.

The company may have gotten as much mileage as possible from the free trials. In the North American market, Netflix now has 72.9 million subscribers, who are usually paying for their whole family to enjoy the service. 

Globally, Netflix’s subscriber count has reached 192 million, making it the biggest paid video streaming service on the planet. The pandemic and stay-at-home orders was a major driver for user growth. Nevertheless, the company is facing growing competition from the likes of Disney+, NBCUniversal’s Peacock, and HBO Max, among others.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
From business to marketing, sales, design, finance, and technology, we have the top 3 percent of Experts ready to work for you. Join the future of work and learn more about our Expert solutions!
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Netflix

Netflix Sees Huge Subscriber Boost After Coronavirus Lockdowns

Netflix

Netflix Finally Adds Top 10 Lists for Its Most Popular Content

Netflix

Netflix Won Just Two Oscars After 'Parasite' Swept Major Awards