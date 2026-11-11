Anthropic Cut Its IPO Target by Hundreds of Billions — Here’s How Much Its Founders Will Now Likely Pocket

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Anthropic’s IPO is coming in cheaper than Wall Street once expected, but its founders aren’t exactly hurting. The Claude maker is now targeting a valuation of about $1.33 trillion, according to The Wall Street Journal. That’s lower than the roughly $2 trillion floated a few months ago, and it’s under the $1.5 trillion investors were expecting as recently as last week.

What changed? Last week’s AI selloff rattled major investors, and they pushed for a lower number.

The numbers are still eye-popping. Anthropic plans to sell 825 million shares at $70 to $78 apiece, which would raise more than $61 billion at the midpoint. Investors, including Google and AMD, are adding another $26 billion on top of that. Shares are expected to hit the Nasdaq next Thursday under the ticker “ANT.”

Then there are the seven founders, including CEO Dario Amodei and his sister, President Daniela Amodei. Each one is selling about $250 million worth of stock and will still hold a stake worth around $18 billion. Together, they’ll own about 22% of the company, but an LLC they control locks in 50.1% of most shareholder votes.