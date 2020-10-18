Real Estate Investment

This $25 Course Can Teach You How to be Savvy in Real Estate Investing

Don't buy your first property without it.
Image credit: Aubrey Odom

The world economy is in a challenging place right now, but the real estate market remains quite strong. While real estate isn't exactly the easiest investing opportunity for everyone given its high prices for entry, it can be an extremely lucrative pursuit. Whether you're thinking about buying your first investment property or are just interested in the business of it, The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle is worth checking out.

Symon He leads this five-course bundle that covers the fundamentals of real estate, how to analyze properties, commercial real estate investment, and more. He is a real estate investor and consultant based out of Los Angeles. He helps private real estate investors with acquisitions and deal structuring and advises startups on financial models and business projections. He has been around the real estate block and knows what it takes to make a profitable investment.

Here, you'll explore the key concepts you need to understand before you start investing. Through a tailormade course for beginners, you'll discover foundational real estate concepts, from evaluating residential and commercial opportunities to identifying and mitigating investment risks. Then, you'll explore practical techniques that professionals use to evaluate real estate investments. You'll be able to confidently evaluate the potential return of any residential or commercial property and even learn how to analyze wholesale real estate deals. Finally, there's a course dedicated to investing in properties with partners, understanding how to structure investments and split profits using the Waterfall Distribution Framework.

Ready to start investing in real estate? Learn everything you need to know in The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle, now on sale for just $25.

