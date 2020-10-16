News and Trends

Amazon, Facebook and Other Tech Stocks May Be a 'Disaster Waiting to Happen,' Investor Bill Smead Says

Tech investors could face brutal losses if regulators dismantle the companies and tax them more effectively, Smead said.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon, Facebook and Other Tech Stocks May Be a 'Disaster Waiting to Happen,' Investor Bill Smead Says
Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images via BI

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Growth stocks may be a "disaster waiting to happen," the heads of Smead Capital Management warned in their third-quarter newsletter this week.

Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Google have monopoly power over their addicted users, Bill Smead and his co-portfolio managers, Tony Scherrer and Cole Smead, told their shareholders. Offering services such as YouTube and Instagram for free means rivals can't compete with them on price, they continued.

The coronavirus pandemic has only strengthened their position by putting their userbase in a "state of near-complete dependence," they added. Millions of people, scared or unable to leave their homes, are relying more on their devices and apps to stay connected, productive, and entertained.

Related: Test, build, accelerate and scale: Meet the 4 cycles of Jeff Bezos

However, shareholders in the US technology titans could suffer heavy losses when regulators drop the hammer, the trio said.

They pointed to Amazon's profits from its cloud-computing division, which enable it to cut prices in its core e-commerce business and kill competitors. Its sky-high valuation could be "obliterated" if the two segments are separated and the company is lumped with a massive tax bill, they said.

Smead and his team managed $1.6 billion in assets as of September 30. Their flagship portfolio has returned an average of 10% over the past 12 years, but was down 9.5% for the year at the end of the third quarter.

The trio are betting on companies that provide tangible necessities such as pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, houses, and storage. Their biggest holdings include Target, homebuilders Lennar and NVR, biopharmaceuticals giant Amgen, and American Express.

"Value has beaten growth by over 3% per year for 94 years and is the most depressed it has been in 57 years," they said in the letter. "We look forward to the next five years as we believe the remedies will play out."

Cole Smead echoed his team's comments in a CNBC interview this week, arguing the market has ballooned to unfounded, unsustainable levels. US stocks have become a "total nightmare" driven by "young and dumb investors," he said.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Senate Republicans Want to Subpoena Twitter CEO Over Blocked Biden Story

News and Trends

The 100 Companies with the Best Compensation in 2020

News and Trends

The First iPhone 12 Hands-On Happened on 'Good Morning America'