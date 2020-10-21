Careers

Help Start a Career as a Chartered Financial Analyst Begins with This Bundle

Work toward passing the CFA Level 1 Certification Exam.
Help Start a Career as a Chartered Financial Analyst Begins with This Bundle
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We're living in trying financial times and more people than ever are looking for ways to protect their money. Whether you're in search of a lucrative new career or it's time for a change, becoming a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) may be a great decision. CFAs make a great living and can often work for themselves—key for this newly remote life.

If you're interested in becoming a CFA, check out The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle.

This comprehensive, nine-course bundle comprises 23 hours of training and prep that will help you ace the CFA Level 1 Certification Exam on your first try. James Forjan, Ph.D., CFA leads the training. He's taught college-level business classes for more than 25 years in Pennsylvania and received his CFA charter in 2004.

In these courses, Forjan will introduce you to the key concepts and ideas behind the CFA Exam. To start, you'll learn the ethical and professional standards that CFAs are expected to maintain. From there, you'll delve into the technical details, taking on quantitative analysis, financial reporting, corporate finance, equity investments, derivatives, and much more. After learning these more corporate-centric skills, you'll also dive into portfolio management, fixed income management, and get an overarching economics education. Before you know it, you'll have the technical and professional skills you need to pass the CFA Level 1 Exam.

Launch a lucrative new career as a CFA. The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle is on sale now for just $39.99.

