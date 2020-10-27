They Offer $ 9,500 to Search for Memes for 15 Days

October 27, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Opera browser is looking for candidates who want to spend 15 days browsing the web and who want to talk about the strange things that they find and is offering up to 8 thousand euros (about $ 9,451 or 197 thousand Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate).

The Norwegian company published this curious job offer this week where it offers the position of "personal navigator" who will have to "navigate the farthest corners of the Web" for two weeks at the end of the year to "talk about the strange things with the that is found ”.

Image: Opera

"For this important role, we are looking for people who love silly memes, baby seal videos and conspiracy theories," the ad reads.

The work can be done from anywhere in the world. Opera only asks for the following to apply:

Love the internet

Know how a web browser works

Have a computer and a stable internet connection

Talk fluid English

Being over 18 years

To apply, you only have to record yourself in a video of between 15 and 60 seconds counting your most important moment surfing the net. Upload the video to Facebook , Instagram , TikTok or YouTube with the hashtag #operapersonalbrowser, send the link and your social networks to personal-browser@opera.com before November 13 .

In addition to the pay, Opera will also help to publicize the person who accepts the position. Learn more about this curious job offer here .