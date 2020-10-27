Curiosities

They Offer $ 9,500 to Search for Memes for 15 Days

Opera looks for people all over the world who surf the web and want to talk about the weird things they come across.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
They Offer $ 9,500 to Search for Memes for 15 Days
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Opera browser is looking for candidates who want to spend 15 days browsing the web and who want to talk about the strange things that they find and is offering up to 8 thousand euros (about $ 9,451 or 197 thousand Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate).

The Norwegian company published this curious job offer this week where it offers the position of "personal navigator" who will have to "navigate the farthest corners of the Web" for two weeks at the end of the year to "talk about the strange things with the that is found ”.

Image: Opera

"For this important role, we are looking for people who love silly memes, baby seal videos and conspiracy theories," the ad reads.

The work can be done from anywhere in the world. Opera only asks for the following to apply:

  • Love the internet
  • Know how a web browser works
  • Have a computer and a stable internet connection
  • Talk fluid English
  • Being over 18 years

To apply, you only have to record yourself in a video of between 15 and 60 seconds counting your most important moment surfing the net. Upload the video to Facebook , Instagram , TikTok or YouTube with the hashtag #operapersonalbrowser, send the link and your social networks to personal-browser@opera.com before November 13 .

In addition to the pay, Opera will also help to publicize the person who accepts the position. Learn more about this curious job offer here .

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Curiosities

How Juanes 'stole' a Tesla without realizing it

Curiosities

They Named Their Daughter After an Internet Company and Got 18 Years of Free WiFi

Performance Ignited

5 Ways to Upgrade Your Morning-Routine Staples