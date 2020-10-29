Marketing

Free Webinar | Dec. 10: How the "New Normal" Has Changed Our Approach to Marketing

Join Julia Stead, the CMO of Allocadia, as she presents tips for marketing a business during these uncertain times.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar | Dec. 10: How the "New Normal" Has Changed Our Approach to Marketing
Image credit: AlexSecret | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When the world turned upside down six months ago, business owners were presented with new challenges—a big one being how to market their businesses to yield successful results. Entrepreneurs are resilient though and full of fresh ideas, so they have found ways to adapt to our “new normal.” 

During this webinar, Julia Stead, the CMO of Allocadia, will present her list of tips for marketing a business during these uncertain times. Attendees will learn:

  • What is most important when setting marketing goals and schedules.
  • How to sort marketing plans into risk categories based on the unpredictability of the market.
  • Why you should continue to invest in your marketing plan.

Register Now

As CMO at Allocadia, Julia is focused on helping marketing leaders accelerate business growth by planning strategically, investing with purpose and maximizing performance. She is also a founding board member of the Women In Revenue non-profit organization, serving as the head of its PR committee. Prior to Allocadia, Julia was VP Marketing at Invoca and Head of Sales & Marketing at IPfolio, and along the way she’s been named a DMNews Top 40 under 40, a Top 40 Demand Marketing Game Changer and ABM Superhero. She holds an MBA from the University of Montreal and a bachelor’s degree in English from McGill University.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

Marketing Is Expensive. Is It Really Worth It?

Marketing

The Sponsorships That Win You Diehard Customers Now

Marketing

3 Psychological Biases That Affect Whether Someone Buys Your Product or Not