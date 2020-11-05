Need Help with a Legal Business Document? DocPro Has Your Back.

legal documents

Image credit: Cytonn Photography

So you want to write a press release about your new product launch, but you have no idea where to start. How about when you need an NDA or a freelance contract but you don't know the first thing about legal documents? Being an entrepreneur means working with a wide variety of documents fairly regularly. While you can hire all kinds of help to write and manage these documents for you, you may not be exactly flush with cash right now.

Instead, check out DocPro.

DocPro is a legal tech platform that helps people find, request, share, and comment on more than 1,500 common templates. All documents are in Word format and are reviewed and converted into easy-to-use templates by legal professionals. To create a new document, just find the document template by keyword or category, customize it using DocPro's step-by-step guide, save the document, and download it in Word or PDF.

It's that easy. Categories include banking and finance, commercial sales, capital raising, general business, human resources, intellectual property, business setup, services, government, and much, much more. Whenever you need to create a legal document for virtually any purpose, DocPro has your back. All you have to do is fill in the specific information that's unique to your situation. DocPro will even help you automatically complete the document based on the info you provide.

You don't have to spend thousands on accountants and lawyers. With a lifetime subscription to DocPro, you'll also get 100 Document Credits or Prokens with no expiry date that can be used to redeem documents. Normally, this deal would cost $200 but you can get it now for just $49.99.

