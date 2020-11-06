Next week the Talent Land Latin America will be held

November 6, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The event will be presented from November 9 to 12, 2020, with more than 140 hours of content, and more than 40 hours of specialized workshops with leaders.

Talent Network presents Talent Land From Jalisco , with the aim of taking the Talent Land concept out of the national context in an online edition of the meeting open to participants from the entire Latin American region.

“We decided to open the call for its attendees to the regions that make up Latin America and thus promote among the youth of these countries the development of skills and talent that characterize them, as well as their creativity, commitment and ingenuity, showing that they can be above any location or geographic reference ”, explain the organizers.

The event will be presented through the page talentland.talent-republic.tv from November 09 to 12, 2020, with more than 140 hours of content, and more than 40 hours of specialized workshops with leaders in entrepreneurship, innovation, creativity , science and technology and 1 Hackathon with a prize pool of 100,000 Mexican pesos.

Image: Courtesy of Talent Land

Attendees will be able to witness talks by international talent references such as: Edward Snowden, Julioprofe, Patricia Armendáriz, Javier Matuk, Julieta Fierro, Beakman and Sofía Macías, among others.

Talent Land Latin America seeks to bring together more than a million users connected around a privileged and diverse program of content, categorized into themes that will in turn be distributed through three different simultaneous transmission channels: Tech Channel, Human Channel and Classic Channel .

Tech Channel

Digital and computer creations, and the most outstanding technological advances are presented on this channel through topics such as: artificial intelligence (AI) & cloud tech, data science (BIG DATA) and cybersecurity; makers, robots and drones, internet of things , Bitcoin & Ethereum tech, cryptocurrencies and DEFI, medicine and biotechnology, musical innovation, technologies of the future, e-sports, tools for innovation and adaptation to business change.

Human Channel

The human sense prevails through the development and maturity of concepts such as: graphic arts, transmedia, software development, energy and industry 4.0, Blockchain development, emotional health & fitness, environment, digital transformation, jobs of the future, development and video game trends, financing and crowdfunding, entrepreneurship; new business and sustainability.

Classic Channel

It is the opportunity to meet great exponents who are changing the world with their talent. A selection of the best conferences of the Jalisco Talent Land events in their 2018 and 2019 editions, held in the city of Guadalajara, in Mexico.

Likewise, the event will offer meeting and interaction points through workshops, chat rooms, meet and greet and networking sessions, and attendees will also be able to customize and download a certificate of participation.

The activities will be at no cost to attendees, the only requirement is to make a prior registration on the event website .