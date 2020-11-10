YouTube

Free and open classes to be a youtuber

All these Google workshops will be available at 1 pm in Argentina, 10 am in Mexico and 5 pm in Spain.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free and open classes to be a youtuber
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

YouTube wants to give everyone a voice or at least that's what it tries to do. With more than 2 billion monthly registered users, this platform attracts a generation that has grown up seeing what they want, when they want, on any screen. The creators who share their content day by day are a fundamental part of our platform and they are the ones who make YouTube a place where people can find content that they cannot find anywhere else.

For this, from November 10 to December, YouTube will launch School for Creators , a series of free and open trainings for those who want to learn how to generate content on the platform.

These workouts will be broadcast live on the YouTube Creators channel and will be available to rewatch at any time. The program will feature the participation of renowned creators such as Lyna and Antrax , among others, who will provide their perspective of work on the platform and their best practices.

Image: Google MX

School Agenda for Creators

November

  • Tuesday 10 - Nov. How to get started on YouTube with the participation of Antrax and Damián Kuc

  • Thursday 12 - Nov. YouTube search and discovery with Raymix

  • Tuesday 17 - Nov. How to analyze your performance through YouTube Analytics with Math2Me

  • Thursday 19 - Nov. How to define the brand of your channel with the participation of CRACKS

  • Tuesday 24 - Nov. New alternatives for monetization on YouTube with Dai tell me

  • Thursday 26 - Nov. Guidelines for the community and advertisers

December

  • Tuesday 01 - Dec. Copyright

  • Friday 04 - Dec. Live broadcasts on YouTube featuring Lyna

All these workshops will be available at 1 pm in Argentina, 10 am in Mexico and 5 pm in Spain.

This program aims to support people who seek to improve their presence on YouTube and is part of the initiatives that are undertaken from the platform to accompany the creation of quality content, such as "Academy of Creators" , where you can find courses, free tools and resources.

Here you will find more information.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

YouTube

YouTube could become the new competition for Amazon and Mercado Libre

YouTube

How to grow my YouTube channel?

YouTube

This $40 Training Can Help You Make YouTube a Profitable Channel