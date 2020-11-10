Free and open classes to be a youtuber

November 10, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

YouTube wants to give everyone a voice or at least that's what it tries to do. With more than 2 billion monthly registered users, this platform attracts a generation that has grown up seeing what they want, when they want, on any screen. The creators who share their content day by day are a fundamental part of our platform and they are the ones who make YouTube a place where people can find content that they cannot find anywhere else.

For this, from November 10 to December, YouTube will launch School for Creators , a series of free and open trainings for those who want to learn how to generate content on the platform.

These workouts will be broadcast live on the YouTube Creators channel and will be available to rewatch at any time. The program will feature the participation of renowned creators such as Lyna and Antrax , among others, who will provide their perspective of work on the platform and their best practices.

School Agenda for Creators

November

Tuesday 10 - Nov. How to get started on YouTube with the participation of Antrax and Damián Kuc

Thursday 12 - Nov. YouTube search and discovery with Raymix

Tuesday 17 - Nov. How to analyze your performance through YouTube Analytics with Math2Me

Thursday 19 - Nov. How to define the brand of your channel with the participation of CRACKS

Tuesday 24 - Nov. New alternatives for monetization on YouTube with Dai tell me

Thursday 26 - Nov. Guidelines for the community and advertisers

December

Tuesday 01 - Dec. Copyright

Friday 04 - Dec. Live broadcasts on YouTube featuring Lyna

All these workshops will be available at 1 pm in Argentina, 10 am in Mexico and 5 pm in Spain.

This program aims to support people who seek to improve their presence on YouTube and is part of the initiatives that are undertaken from the platform to accompany the creation of quality content, such as "Academy of Creators" , where you can find courses, free tools and resources.

