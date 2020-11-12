Free Webinar | Dec. 3: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Overcoming Fear and Getting Started

November 12, 2020 1 min read

Is fear of failure holding you back from chasing your entrepreneurial dreams? You’re not alone! This is a common feeling communicated to our Side Hustle expert Kim Perell. Not to mention, around 33% of Americans say that this anxiety is the one thing standing between them and their goals.

Well, now you can face your fears and overcome them by joining this webinar, led by our Side Hustle Expert, Kim Perell. She’ll teach you how to flip fear on its head and find new meaning in the word by walking you through her four-step process:

- F=Feel

- E=Embrace

- A=Act

- R=Repeat

Then, she’ll finish off this webinar with a #faceyourfear challenge to get you motivated to take the next steps in achieving your dreams.

Kim Perell is an award-winning entrepreneur, bestselling author, tech CEO and angel investor. She has repeatedly made headlines for her transformative story of a startup entrepreneur to a leading tech CEO and prominent angel investor.