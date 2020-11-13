Biden would add 306 electoral votes

November 13, 2020 3 min read

Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia, while Trump won in North Carolina, Edison Research projected Friday, awarding the last two states in the US presidential race.

Edison Research said Biden had won 306 votes in the Electoral College to 232 for Trump . The Democrat had surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes required to be named president on Saturday.

Although Biden has not yet been officially declared president-elect - a function that corresponds to the General Administration of Services for the effective transfer of power - it is currently mathematically impossible for Trump to win the elections.

On Saturday CNN already gave the victory to Biden, who surpassed 270 electoral votes after winning in the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania. The Democrat would have obtained 50.8 percent of the votes, while Trump has 47.4 percent of the endorsements.

Biden also consolidated his victory in the race for the White House by capturing the key state of Arizona , although the official transition to his administration continues to stagnate because President Donald Trump refuses to acknowledge defeat.

What's more, Biden has also won in Arizona more than a week later since the Nov. 3 election count began, Edison Research said Thursday night. The former vice president is only the second Democratic White House candidate in seven decades to triumph in the state, a traditional Republican stronghold.

The states have until December 8 to certify their votes and choose the Electoral College voters , who will officially elect the new president on December 14.

Trump's refusal to admit defeat has stalled the process of transitioning to a new government . The agency that provides funding to the president-elect, the Federal Administration Service, has yet to recognize Biden's triumph.

The next Chief of Staff in the White House, Ron Klain, told NSMBC on Thursday that it is especially crucial to start the transition now, as the Biden administration wants to immediately prepare the vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

