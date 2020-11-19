Generation Z

Generation Z: 6 characteristics of centennials

Here are some features of Gen Z that will allow you to embrace leadership in the near future.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Generation Z: 6 characteristics of centennials
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Members of Generation Z or centennials born between 1995 and 2010, already constitute 20% of the workforce in the world even though most of them are still studying, thus being a fundamental part in the transformation of the current world as a result of the pandemic.

In a few years, this generation will have to practically take over the world, however, will they be prepared to face the challenges that this entails? Here are some features of Gen Z that will allow you to embrace leadership in the near future.

1. Natives of the digital age

Image: Depositphotos.com

Centennials do not know the world without screens, digital social networks or smartphones, so they are always connected, they are multitask and multiscreen. A survey conducted by Dell Technologies of more than 12,000 young people from 17 countries reported that 80% of them aspire to work with cutting-edge technology, while 52% are sure of having the technological skills that employers require.

2. Social and environmental awareness

Image: Depositphotos.com

This makes them conscientious consumers who choose sustainable brands, in addition to actively participating (and even founding) environmental organizations or with a social cause, as well as being much more open and inclusive than their previous generations.

3. Pragmatic and realistic

Image: Depositphotos.com

In other words, the perfect mix between millennial dreamers and rational X Gen.

3. Adaptable and resilient

Image: Depositphotos.com

The “oldest” of the centennials are barely 25 years old, however, they have already experienced threats of terrorism, climate change, several economic recessions and even a pandemic, which has allowed them to boost their resilience capacity and adapt to environments adverse.

4. Creative and self-taught

Image: Depositphotos.com

For this reason, educators must find new tools to “cultivate” knowledge in young people, who are passionate about self-learning and who consider soft skills as an essential part of their training process.

5. They work on what they are passionate about.

Image: Depositphotos.com

This allows them to consciously choose which company to work or self-employ, adapt to various work contexts (such as the home-office or the hybrid schemes posed by the new normal) and live without prejudice with their previous generations.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Generation Z

Gen Z Considers This Benefit More Important Than Salary

Generation Z

Gen Z Grads Say Companies Like Google and Facebook Are 'Harmful,' and Won't Work For Them

Generation Z

5 Simple, Science-Backed Ways Entrepreneurs Can Connect With Gen Z