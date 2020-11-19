Generation Z: 6 characteristics of centennials
Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
Members of Generation Z or centennials born between 1995 and 2010, already constitute 20% of the workforce in the world even though most of them are still studying, thus being a fundamental part in the transformation of the current world as a result of the pandemic.
In a few years, this generation will have to practically take over the world, however, will they be prepared to face the challenges that this entails? Here are some features of Gen Z that will allow you to embrace leadership in the near future.
1. Natives of the digital age
Image: Depositphotos.com
Centennials do not know the world without screens, digital social networks or smartphones, so they are always connected, they are multitask and multiscreen. A survey conducted by Dell Technologies of more than 12,000 young people from 17 countries reported that 80% of them aspire to work with cutting-edge technology, while 52% are sure of having the technological skills that employers require.
2. Social and environmental awareness
Image: Depositphotos.com
This makes them conscientious consumers who choose sustainable brands, in addition to actively participating (and even founding) environmental organizations or with a social cause, as well as being much more open and inclusive than their previous generations.
3. Pragmatic and realistic
Image: Depositphotos.com
In other words, the perfect mix between millennial dreamers and rational X Gen.
3. Adaptable and resilient
Image: Depositphotos.com
The “oldest” of the centennials are barely 25 years old, however, they have already experienced threats of terrorism, climate change, several economic recessions and even a pandemic, which has allowed them to boost their resilience capacity and adapt to environments adverse.
4. Creative and self-taught
Image: Depositphotos.com
For this reason, educators must find new tools to “cultivate” knowledge in young people, who are passionate about self-learning and who consider soft skills as an essential part of their training process.
5. They work on what they are passionate about.
Image: Depositphotos.com
This allows them to consciously choose which company to work or self-employ, adapt to various work contexts (such as the home-office or the hybrid schemes posed by the new normal) and live without prejudice with their previous generations.