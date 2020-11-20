Business Acceleration

TIC Americas 2021: An opportunity to scale your business

TIC Americas is a hemispheric program implemented by the Young Americas Business Trust (YABT), with the support of the Organization of American States (OAS).
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The sixteenth edition of the Talent and Innovation Competition of the Americas (TIC Americas), seeks innovative proposals from entrepreneurs with new business models that respond to the emerging challenges that the region is going through.

TIC Americas is a hemispheric program implemented by the Young Americas Business Trust (YABT), with the support of the Organization of American States (OAS), PepsiCo Bebidas Latinoamérica, the Inter-American Foundation, the OAS Summits of the Americas Secretariat. and the Government of Jalisco through the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

It promotes the economic and social empowerment of young people so that through innovative solutions with potential growth, they contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Since its creation, the program has been responsible for supporting 47,194 people from 48 countries, with a total of 31,720 proposals and has mobilized the support of more than 300 local organizations throughout the continent and other regions of the world.


Depositphotos.com

How to take part?

There are three categories to register proposals according to the sector and focus of your project:

It promotes a new vision of plastic and contributes to a sustainable future in Latin America and the Caribbean, through the identification of scalable and sustainable solutions that will allow the industry and the consumer to go beyond the traditional use of plastic and build a world in which this material does not become waste. All this through reduction, reuse, recycling and reinvention of it.

Regional innovation competition and a support program focused on empowering young social and economic entrepreneurs to respond to the new needs of grassroots communities in Latin America and the Caribbean as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It supports the development of innovative enterprises with high growth potential led by young entrepreneurs, providing them with an integrated system of support, training, awards and local and international expansion, based on the hemispheric model of TIC Americas. If you are from Jalisco, Mexico.

Don't think twice and register now to scale your business. You will be able to have access to multiple benefits and opportunities that the program offers you for free, among these: Tailor-made training, international visibility, connection with a growing entrepreneurship community, business resources, feedback to improve the project, investment opportunities, opening of markets, among others.

The teams with the best proposals selected by the Semifinals Qualifying Jury Committee will receive a package of benefits and incentives to compete in the Finals, to be held in virtual mode in June 2021. The winning teams in each award category will receive a Package Award valued at US $ 15,000, of which US $ 5,000 in cash is allocated to seed capital for the project, as well as receiving specialized training, mentoring and post-final monitoring.

Join the next free training sessions of the YABT BOOTCamp, entering in: www.yabt.net/bootcamp/es

If you need support you can write to: ticamericas@yabt.net

