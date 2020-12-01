Starting a Business

Free Webinar | Dec. 16: Learn the 5 Key Steps to Launching a Coaching or Consulting Business

Whether you're doing this as a side gig, or working with enterprise-level organizations, you'll leave with clear tactic-level guidance. 
Free Webinar | Dec. 16: Learn the 5 Key Steps to Launching a Coaching or Consulting Business
Image credit: 10'000 Hours | Getty Images

1 min read
Starting and scaling your coaching or consulting business is challenging, but it doesn't have to be confusing. During this workshop, you’ll learn how to apply the 5 Pillars of Consulting Success to your business, allowing you to attract and convert your ideal clients. No more wondering how to package your services, or being confused about how much to charge. You'll gain the clarity and confidence to express your zone of genius, and get paid what you're worth. 

Key Takeaways:

  • Develop  simple but impactful marketing strategies to attract prospects and valuable partnerships 
  • Solve the mystery of how to package, price and present your services - even in a competitive environment 
  • Discover how to build your personal brand and revenue through partnerships and speaking opportunities
  • Learn how to efficiently scale your business, without working around the clock

