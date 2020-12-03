Nike

Video: Nike Racism Commercial Sparks Outrage and Criticism

Internet users call for a boycott of the company because they consider that the ad is loaded with prejudice against Japanese society.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Video: Nike Racism Commercial Sparks Outrage and Criticism
Image credit: YouTube/NikeJapan

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The sports firm Nike published on its social networks a video against bullying due to racism. The commercial has obtained millions of reproductions, but also a wave of negative comments, as many consider that it is full of prejudices against Japanese society.

The new Nike Japan ad is titled “Keep Moving: Yourself, the Future” . It was launched on November 30 and has so far reached almost 10,000 views on YouTube. the opinions, although it exceeds 64 thousand likes , it also accumulates more than 44 “I don't like it”.

The clip features a diverse group of athletes: gender non-binary, of Korean descent, and of biracial origin, meaning a daughter of a black father and a Japanese mother. Throughout the video, young women are harassed because of their race and other "differences." In the end, they find their strength and security thanks to their talent for playing soccer.

Perhaps Nike's intention was to call for inclusion, but netizens did not take it well. The comments are full of criticism and even calls to boycott the brand, as many promised not to buy Nike products again.

"Goodbye Nike. Our family will no longer buy your products, ” wrote a Twitter user in Japanese.

“Race should have nothing to do with this issue. It should be enough to show the struggle of individuals to become strong and independent through sports and other activities, then they would have been a positive universal message. This ad is racist in and of itself , ”wrote a YouTube user.

“Calling people you have never met racist and who you have not investigated in depth is a bit of a racist in itself. Especially when it comes to nationality, ”said another person.

“Today you often see one or two people of different nationalities going to school perfectly in peace. The one with prejudices is Nike " , commented the user" hira1216 ".

What does Nike Japan say?

The company did not immediately comment on the response, but on its website it says that they believe in the transformative nature of sports.

"We have long listened to minority voices, supported and spoken out for causes that are consistent with our values," says Nike. "We believe that sports have the power to show what a better world is like, bring people together and encourage action in their respective communities."

In the 2-minute video, tennis player Naomi Osaka appears , with a Japanese mother and Haitian father, whom the brand sponsors.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Nike

Faulty Update Bricks Nike 'Self-Lacing' Smart Shoes

Nike

Nike's Adapt BB Is an App-Controlled, Self-Lacing Basketball Shoe

Marketing

Secrets of the 10 Most-Trusted Brands