Apple

Apple: There Are iPhone 11 Models With a Faulty Screen

Is your smartphone presenting problems with the touch? Maybe it's part of this lot. Here we tell you how you can request the repair at no cost.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple: There Are iPhone 11 Models With a Faulty Screen
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • Some of your devices may become unresponsive to touch due to a problem with the display module.

Problems with your iPhone 11? Apple announced through its support website that they detected a small flaw in the screen of some models of this device.

The company explained that they found that some of their devices may become unresponsive to touch due to a problem with the display module. The affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.

On the support page , users can confirm whether it is their turn to make the change request with an authorized agent.

Image: Depositphotos.com

“If your iPhone 11 has been experiencing this problem, use the serial number checker below to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, a service provider authorized by Apple will provide the service for free, ”it says in the statement.

Your phone will be tested in order to verify that it is eligible for this program. Apple recommends that you back up your files to iCloud or your computer before taking it for service.

In addition, the company will restrict or limit the repair to the country or region where the device was originally purchased. On the other hand, if you think you had this problem and paid for the repair, you can contact the company to request a refund.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Apple Forced to Include iPhone Chargers After Not Demonstrating 'Environmental Benefits'

Apple

Here's a Clue About the Car That Apple Is Building

Apple

Apple Obtains Patent That Modifies the Tinting of Car Windows