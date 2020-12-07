Apple: There Are iPhone 11 Models With a Faulty Screen

December 7, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Some of your devices may become unresponsive to touch due to a problem with the display module.

Problems with your iPhone 11? Apple announced through its support website that they detected a small flaw in the screen of some models of this device.

The company explained that they found that some of their devices may become unresponsive to touch due to a problem with the display module. The affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.

On the support page , users can confirm whether it is their turn to make the change request with an authorized agent.

“If your iPhone 11 has been experiencing this problem, use the serial number checker below to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, a service provider authorized by Apple will provide the service for free, ”it says in the statement.

Your phone will be tested in order to verify that it is eligible for this program. Apple recommends that you back up your files to iCloud or your computer before taking it for service.

In addition, the company will restrict or limit the repair to the country or region where the device was originally purchased. On the other hand, if you think you had this problem and paid for the repair, you can contact the company to request a refund.