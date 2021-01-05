3 Key Areas Leaders Need to Focus on to Improve Themselves and the Team Around Them

January 5, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The road to success in the business world is one with many different paths to take. There is no straight shot for every single company that leads to success. Rather, there are several different strategies to try in this mess of roads, but all of them come back to the idea that investing in your company in broader terms will generally get you where you aspire to go. Too often, companies tend to overlook the possibility of improving their senior management and, as a result, the rest of their company.

Working inwards

ThroughConversation's expert Jean-Paul Gravel says that it is entirely possible and actually easy to expand one's mental "bandwidth" not by adding additional skills but by removing internal blocks and self-imposed limitations. It's not only about what they are doing or saying. It's about the clarity of thinking, the quality of communication, and the inner level of confidence that leaders possess.

Related: He Asked His Team How to Avoid Layoffs. Their Response Thrilled Him.

In addition, people often tend to forget that personal life problems and emotional distress can affect an individual's productivity and efficiency, like it or not. It's often easy to miss the reality of how personal life problems and mental health can bog down the effectiveness of company leadership. Still, the effects are real, and they are devastating. These also often stem from problems ingrained in the mind by self-limiting beliefs built up habitually over time.

Rewiring the brain

According to Gravel, "There are three key areas to focus on if these leaders want to achieve a higher level of performance: mental health, personal relationships, and cognitive function. By working on these three segments, individuals can help remove self-limiting beliefs that hold them back and rewire the mind to operate at a more advanced level."

Related: The New Challenges Facing Executive Leadership, and How to Rise Above Them

Gravel notes, "Copious amounts of money, time, and other resources are wasted on small improvements to the overall company when the reality is that time and energy is saved when the leadership is improved. The improvement leads to them becoming more capable and effective at their duties when all is said and done." So rather than bolstering the company as a whole and see little success stem from it, investing in the leadership can lead to more substantial success through a much easier process.

Overall, focusing on senior management has a substantial impact on a company's overall health, as when the higher tier managers are performing better, as will everyone they oversee. While it's still wise to invest in your company as a whole, the value of focusing first on the strength and potential of your senior management can make a world of difference in the long run. This, in turn, will provide you with further leaps and bounds forward merely by helping to remove the mental obstacles that your top players place upon themselves.