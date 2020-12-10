News and Trends

Airbnb Prices IPO at $68 Per Share, Will Raise $3.5 Billion

The offering is expected to give the company a valuation of $47.3 billion. Airbnb will trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "ABNB."
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Airbnb Prices IPO at $68 Per Share, Will Raise $3.5 Billion
Image credit: Filip Radwanski | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images via Business Insider

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Airbnb priced its shares at $68 each on Wednesday ahead of its highly anticipated initial public offering.

The final price came in well above its previously expected range as heightened investor demand for the offering pushed the price higher. Airbnb initially priced the expected range of its IPO shares at $44 to $50, which was subsequently raised to $56 to $60.

Airbnb's IPO will raise $3.5 billion in funds for the company, giving it an initial valuation of $47.3 billion. The firm will trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "ABNB."

In its last private funding round in April, when the home-sharing company raised $1 billion amid the pandemic, Airbnb was valued at $18 billion, representing a sizable cut to its 2017 valuation of $31 billion. The company has more than recouped that valuation cut in its IPO debut.

Related: Airbnb CEO: It Took Us 12 Years to Build, and We Lost Almost Everything in 6 Weeks

Airbnb has led high-profile IPOs in late 2020, joining the likes of DoorDash and Affirm. While many expected the IPO to be closed shut in 2020 given the Covid-19 pandemic and volatile stock market that experienced a 35% decline earlier this year, a strong recovery in both stocks and investor confidence has reopened the IPO window for many high-profile private companies.

According to Bloomberg data, U.S. listings have already raised a record $156 billion in 2020, in part fueled by the rise in blank-check special-purpose acquisition companies.

Morgan Stanley is serving as the lead underwriter for Airbnb's debut. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

A 90-Year-Old British Grandma Is the First Person In the West to Receive a Covid-19 Vaccine Outside Clinical Trials

Adapt to Bounce Forward

Can Music Publishing Save Bands In the Pandemic?

News and Trends

Will TikTok Ever Actually Be Banned in the U.S.?