5 Movies Every Entrepreneur Should Watch

It's important to select movies that improve our lives, especially as entrepreneurs. Here are five every business owner should watch.
Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Content Hacker™, Express Writers
We humans have loved movies from the first silent films of the 1880s. And while there are a lot of fun but useless movies out there, there are also those that stick to our brains and stay with us our whole lives. There are timeless classics like Forrest Gump, Titanic and Gone with the Wind that influence the way we think and see the world.

Since that’s true, it’s important to select movies that improve our lives, especially as entrepreneurs. Here are five every business owner should watch.

1. The Social Dilemma

“Nothing vast enters the life of mortals without a curse.”

This is the opening quote of The Social Dilemma, a documentary about the dangerous side of social networking. In a creepy, dystopia-like setting, tech experts behind Facebook, Google, Twitter and the infamous “like” button share their concern about their own creations. It’s uncomfortable, unsettling and a huge lesson to entrepreneurs, marketers, parents and everyone who’s ever created an account on a social platform.

2. Outsourced

Outsourced is a story about a salesman who travels to India to train his replacement after his whole department gets outsourced. It’s an entertaining, feel-good movie that deeply resonates with what’s happening in modern-day companies. For entrepreneurs interested in opening their eyes to the different cultures of people they work with from half the world away, it’s an excellent choice. Besides being an eye-opener, it’s an enjoyable treat filled with laughter and romance.  

3. Horrible Bosses (1 and 2)

Comedies aren’t only about the laughs and endorphins: They’re also about real-life lessons that open our eyes in unique ways. This is true with Horrible Bosses, a tale about the scariness and power of quitting a job you hate and going on an unexpected path of your own choosing. As entrepreneurs, we have a lot to learn from the crazy, take-life-as-it-comes characters. Because in the end, wouldn’t we all rather jump off a cliff than be forever stuck in a dead-end situation? The bottom line is to be bold, be adventurous and never settle for a life you hate.  

4. The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf of Wall Street is a brash, daring, exuberant tale based on the true story of James Belfort. Part of the movie’s power comes from Leonardo DiCaprio’s portrayal of one of the world’s smartest, most cunning masters of stock-market fraud. The other part is the plethora of lessons to be learned, from how to handle impossible situations to how to talk to high-level people. Although it’s not a film to watch with your kids because of numerous vulgarities and profanities, it is a solid movie worth its three-hour length.

5. Catch Me if You Can

Another classic tale based on the true story of a criminal, Catch Me if You Can is a sit-at-the-edge-of-your-seat thriller created to leave watchers breathless. While I don’t recommend using flattery to trick others, this movie gives us a glimpse into the human psyche and how we’re wired to respond positively to people who give us their wholehearted attention. It's a great lesson to learn for marketers and entrepreneurs.

