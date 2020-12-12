Coronavirus

FDA Authorizes Pfizer Vaccine Against Covid-19 in the United States

This Friday the United States Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the coronavirus vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.
FDA Authorizes Pfizer Vaccine Against Covid-19 in the United States
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Friday night the approval was signed by the FDA , hours after Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, alerted Stephen Hahn, director of the agency, to prepare them for that same day.

This occurred some time after the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) approved the emergency use of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus . The FDA authorized the same vaccine for your country.

According to the New York Times , after authorization, approximately 2.9 million doses of the vaccine will be shipped to the United States in the following week.

Pfizer has assured to carry 25 million vaccines before the end of the year - each immunized requires two doses - and 100 million by March.

With the decision made, the United States becomes the sixth country, apart from the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Mexico in the authorization of the vaccine. Other approvals are still expected, in a few weeks, including from the European Union.

The Pfizer vaccine comes at a critical time for the United States , there are approximately 200,000 infections a day and this week there were an average of 3,000 deaths in 24 hours.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise that the first doses be destined for health personnel and for people who live or work in facilities dedicated to long-term medical care, for example, residences for the elderly or centers with people with disabilities. disability.

To know more: Last minute: Mexico approves Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19

