Leadership

"A" For Attitude

Does yours make the grade?
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.

According to a new study, attitude tops the list of what makes a good boss. The survey, conducted by Personnel Decisions International (PDI), a Minneapolis-based global management and human resources consulting firm, found that 37 percent of workers noted the most important quality in a boss's attitude is good interpersonal skills.

And that attitude impacts the bottom line. "High turnover, low employee morale and lack of trust in an organization often stem from management's inability to communicate with employees," says PDI vice president Gordy Curphy.

If you suspect your attitude needs an adjustment, says Curphy, find out what your clients, employees and vendors think about your people skills through anonymous feedback. Then get communication coaching from a consultant. "And when you're applying the things you've learned," says Curphy, "you'll need ongoing feedback from people you work with to see if you're [improving]."

Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.


Contact Source

