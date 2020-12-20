21 Professional Growth Skills to Master in 2021

December 20, 2020 6 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs should always be . Jim Rohn, a known motivational speaker, says that the world’s most successful people are lifelong learners. While the world of business is constantly evolving and adapting, good entrepreneurs know that they have to evolve right along with it. 2020 was an unusual work year, and 2021 will likely start off the same way, which means now is the perfect time to invest in your professional development to be prepared for whatever changes 2021 throws your way.

We've rounded up some of the best courses you can take online, on your own time, to improve your for the new year.

Programming

1. Python

Python is one of the most popular programming languages for non-technical founders because it's relatively easy to learn and has a huge array of applications. You can learn this crucial programming language in this bundle.

Get The Complete 2020 Python Programming Certification Bundle for $49.99 (Reg. $2,385).

2. JavaScript

JavaScript is the backbone of the internet. In this extensive bundle, you'll learn how to code with JavaScript, enabling you to build your own websites from scratch.

Get The Comprehensive JavaScript Bundle for $31 (Reg. $1,492).

3. iOS development

The new iOS 14 uses the SwiftUI framework to streamline programming and make life easier for developers. Whether you have some experience with iOS development or none at all, this 43-hour bundle will help you learn the newest features of Apple's new iOS.

Get The iOS 14 & SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle for $24.99 (Reg. $600).

4. Android development

Most of your friends may have iPhones, but Android is, by far, the most popular mobile operating system in the world. This bundle contains 46 hours of training and six ebooks on programming apps for the platform.

Get The 2021 Android Development eBook & Video Course Super Bundle for $29.99 (Reg. $880).

5. Search engine optimization (SEO)

Budgets are tight these days. That's why search engine optimization (SEO) is more important than ever. By optimizing your website for organic traffic, you can attract more visitors and customers without spending a ton of money on ads.

Get the SEO Blueprint for Ranking on Google Bundle for $29.99 (Reg. $499).

6. TikTok marketing

TikTok has taken the world by storm, but it's not just about teenagers doing dances. In this course, you'll learn how to monetize TikTok and attract more customers to your product through the platform.

Get The Complete TikTok Marketing Master Class Bundle for $29.99 (Reg. $1,000).

7. Google Ads

With this bundle, you'll get the best of both paid and organic marketing worlds. You'll learn how to optimize your spend on Google Ads to attract as many visitors as possible and how to overhaul your site to be more SEO-optimized.

Get The Ultimate Google Ads & SEO Certification Bundle for $49.99 (Reg. $1,791).

8. Google Analytics

One of the most important aspects of marketing is analyzing the results of your campaigns. Google Analytics is the top free tool for analyzing your website's analytics, and this bundle will help you become a GA master.

Get The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle for $34.99 (Reg. $995).

9. SQL

SQL is Microsoft's database management language, allowing you to query databases to organize, retrieve, and analyze data. In this bundle, you'll learn how to work with and benefit from using SQL.

Get The Ultimate SQL Bootcamp Certification Bundle for $21 (Reg. $1,200).

10. Microsoft Excel

How well do you really know Excel? This extensive bundle will take you through the basics of formulas and functions to advanced skills like PivotTables, VBA, and more.

Get The Complete 2020 Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle for $29.99 (Reg. $275).

11. Machine learning

Working with data these days requires a working knowledge of machine learning. This bundle will get you up to speed with deep learning and Keras to manage databases more intelligently than ever, as well as visualization tools like Tensorflow and big data mining tools like Apache.

Get The Complete 2020 Big Data and Machine Learning Bundle for $39.90 (Reg. $1,295).

Business management

12. Salesforce

Salesforce isn't exactly a project management tool but it does allow your company to run more efficiently by streamlining operations and customer management. However, this nearly endlessly customizable tool is only as good as your expertise, so get on the Salesforce Trailhead.

Get The Complete Salesforce Trailhead 2020: From Zero to Hero 7-Course Bundle for $25 (Reg. $299).

13. General project management

This enormous, 120-hour bundle contains training on some of today's top project management methodologies, including Agile, Scrum, PMP, Six Sigma, and more.

Get The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle for $45.99 (Reg. $2,699).

14. Real estate investing

Real estate may be an expensive side hustle but it's also one of the safest, most lucrative investments you can make. In this bundle, you'll learn how to analyze property value, structure purchases, and more.

Get The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle for $25 (Reg. $1,000).

15. e-Commerce

Fulfillment By Amazon (Amazon FBA) has become one of the most popular side hustles in the world. By selling products on Amazon, you can earn passive income without ever having to keep product inventory. Learn how to do it in this bundle.

Get The Complete 2020 Fulfillment By Amazon Mastery Bundle for $29.99 (Reg. $796).

Finances and bookkeeping

16. Accounting

Why pay an accountant when you can be your own accountant? This 42-hour bundle includes hands-on instruction in accounting, bookkeeping, , and business math.

Get The 2020 Accounting Mastery Bootcamp Bundle for $29.99 (Reg. $1,975).

17. QuickBooks

QuickBooks is the top accounting software on the market, enabling businesses of all sizes to automate budgeting, expenses, payroll, taxes, and much more. Learn how to use it here.

Get The QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle: Beginner to Bookkeeper for $30 (Reg. $300).

18. Adobe Creative Cloud

The Adobe Creative Cloud is the leading producer of graphic design and other creative tools. In this bundle, you'll learn Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, and more of Adobe's leading tools.

Get The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for $33.99 (Reg. $1,600).

19. UI/UX

User experience (UX) and user interface (UI) are two of the most important fundamentals to web design. In this bundle, you'll learn how to use Adobe's powerful creative tools to make beautiful and user-friendly UX/UI.

Get The Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle for $48.99 (Reg. $1,789).

Communications

20. Copywriting

In the digital age, good copy can make the difference between a growing business and a failing one. This bundle will teach you how to write compelling, effective copy across email, social media, blogs, and more mediums.

Get The 2020 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle for $38.99 (Reg. $699).

21. Foreign language

One of the best skills that entrepreneurs can learn (that you may not have thought of) is another language. If you want to take your business to the next level, you'll need to go overseas. Knowing the language will help, and the world's top-grossing language learning app is half off now.

Get Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription for $199 (Reg. $399).