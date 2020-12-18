Free Webinar | Jan. 13: What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Intellectual Property Rights

December 18, 2020 2 min read

One of an entrepreneur’s most valuable assets is their . Intellectual property, which refers to creations of the human mind, includes patents, trademarks, , and trade secrets. These help lead to monetization and growth for entrepreneurs who want to scale their ideas and companies. While many perceive intellectual property protection as cost-prohibitive, there are low-cost strategies that new entrepreneurs should consider using.

In this live webinar, Kanika Tolver (author of Career Rehab) is joined by Shontavia Johnson, an industry expert, consultant, and twice named as one of the best lawyers in the U.S. by the American Bar Association and the National Bar Association. They’ll discuss what new entrepreneurs need to know about intellectual property—no matter their budget or company size. Shontavia will share best practices on the following topics:

Creating a trademark strategy for names, logos, and brands.

Using copyrights to protect works and combat copycats online and elsewhere.

Deciding how to protect your inventions with patents.

Determining when to use trade secrets to protect confidential information.

Finding intellectual property lawyers at any budget level.

