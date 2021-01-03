Physical Fitness

This Highly-Rated Fitness App Helps You Start Your New Year's Resolution

Get in great shape and start a healthier diet and fitness regimen.
Image credit: BetterMe

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

This past year has been an unhealthy one for many of us — not just from a mental health standpoint, but from a physical standpoint, as well. An extended quarantine isn't exactly conducive to an active lifestyle, and with so few things operating like normal, many of us have turned to Netflix and food for comfort. There's no shame in that, but if you want to get back in shape and improve your health in 2021, it's time to start planning. That's why now is a great time to get BetterMe Home Workout & Diet.

BetterMe is a straightforward app that can help you get into the best shape of your life without completely overhauling your routine. Whether you're looking to lose a little weight at home, improve your diet, drink more water, or even work out with a personal trainer, BetterMe can help. With personalized sets of exercises and nutrition plans, BetterMe helps you get on a fitness and health journey that makes reaching your goals easier than ever. The app features an engaged community with daily articles, tips, tricks, and answers to all of your exercise questions, helping you stay on track.

All of the workouts can be done at home, and all meal plans feature dishes picked according to your preferences and are easy to make with video recipes. Workouts range from advanced down to simple yoga and walking workouts to help you develop a plan that works for your capabilities and your lifestyle. It's so flexible, it's no surprise BetterMe has earned 4.5 stars on 88,000 ratings in the App Store and 4.3 stars on 67,000 ratings on Google Play.

Get in great shape in 2021. Right now, a one-year subscription to BetterMe Home Workout & Diet is 91 percent off $240 at just $19.99. Alternatively, you can spring for a three-year subscription for just $29.99, or a lifetime subscription for just $39.99.

