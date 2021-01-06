January 6, 2021 2 min read

Given all of the unexpected circumstances of 2020, virtually every company is undergoing some level of . From dreaming up new strategies, to find the tools to help you enact change as it relates to the people and systems within your business, there’s a lot for business owners and managers to think about into the New Year.

That’s where change management comes in. It’s the topic of our upcoming webinar, in 2021: Systems, People, and How They Must Work Together, brought to you by NetSuite and Entrepreneur.

Back by popular demand, Billy Thompson – Shark Tank success story and co-founder of Thompson Tee – will join Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein for a conversation on managing organizational change. How can organizations of all types and sizes figure out how to leverage what they learned in 2020 and are finding ways to stay nimble in 2021?

Thompson and Schiefebein will discuss how Thompson Tee – a direct-to-consumer brand – addresses change internally and externally. Join this conversation to learn:

How putting your employees and customers first is the right strategy when managing a changing environment.

What communication strategies need to be employed with your team when changes are happening in your business.

Where data can be useful in both predicting changes and rolling out new systems and processes.

Who should own the change management process, and how to best implement change organization-wide.

Why choosing systems based on your people, and not the other way around, is the right business model.

The Managing Change in 2021: Systems, People, and How They Must Work Together webinar will take place live on Wednesday February 24 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.