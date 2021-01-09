Loved 'The Queen's Gambit'? You Can Learn Chess Online With These Training Courses.

January 9, 2021 2 min read

Many shows took the world by storm during the pandemic, but few were as surprising as The Queen's Gambit. Who knew the world of competitive could make for such entertaining, enthralling drama? But it makes sense when you think about it. After all, building a business is a little like playing chess, and the strategic opportunities in the world of chess mirror those in the business community in many ways.

Learning to play chess can help you become a deeper, more opportunistic thinker, something that is supremely valuable for an entrepreneur. It's also just a lot of fun. We've rounded up some of the best online resources for learning to play chess or advance your skills — check them out.

How to Play Chess for Beginners Course Bundle

Not sure where to start? This six-course bundle comprises 32 hours of beginner-friendly chess training. You'll learn the fundamentals of chess, get a crash course in tactics, learn openers, and more.

Get the How to Play Chess for Beginners Course Bundle for $49.99 (Reg. $434), a savings of 88 percent.

The Complete Chess Bundle for Beginners to Advanced Players

Go from zero to competitive in this extensive 14-course bundle. You'll learn basic chess theory, fighting repertoires, advanced endgame strategies, and much more. It's the comprehensive guide you need to both learn how to play and elevate yourself into an outstanding player.

Get The Complete Chess Bundle for Beginners to Advanced Players for $99.99 (Reg. $1,376), a savings of 92 percent.

Advanced Chess Strategies & Tactics for Intermediate Players Course Bundle

This 37-hour bundle is designed to help intermediates jump into an advanced level. With four courses from masters Davorin Kuljasevic, Solano Cuya, and Yuriy Krykun, you'll learn how to improve your decision-making, pawn structures, and complete repertoires for both white and black.

Get the Advanced Chess Strategies & Tactics for Intermediate Players Course Bundle for $49.99 (Reg. $486), a savings of 89 percent.

Mastering Chess for Advanced Players Course Bundle

If you're already an advanced player, this four-course bundle is for you. Across 44 hours, you'll focus on advanced endgames, schematic thinking, crystal-clear positional vision, and more, all from grandmasters.

Get the Mastering Chess for Advanced Players Course Bundle for $49.99 (Reg. $456), a savings of 89 percent.

Prices subject to change.