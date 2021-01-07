Tesla

Tesla Outperforms Facebook's Market Value for the First Time

The value of Elon Musk's auto company scraped $769 billion.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Tesla first beat Facebook's market valuation for the first time on Thursday, January 7. Shares of Elon Musk's electric car maker briefly came in at a price of $ 811.61 per share during the session, bringing the company's value to $ 769 billion.

Against this, according to data from Refinitiv , Facebook's market value of 765 billion dollars.

In the last 12 months, the value of the stock of Musk's automaker has risen more than 700% in the last 12 months and is already the most valuable automaker in the world.

This morning the South African businessman surpassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the richest man in the world according to the Bloomberg index, with a personal fortune of $ 188.5 billion.

 

 

