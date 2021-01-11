Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia Add New Energy Drink, ZOA, to Ever-Expanding Portfolio

January 11, 2021 2 min read

In case you thought Dwayne " " Johnson and his ex-wife/enduring business partner were content to have finished 2020 by conquering Covid and purchasing the XFL, then you clearly haven't been attuned to their relentless quest to corner a share of virtually every consumer market.

Enter their latest endeavor: energy drink ZOA (yes, in intentional all-caps). In a press release, Johnson and Garcia shared the news that they've partnered with Johnson's fitness coach Dave Rienzi, as well as Juggernaut Capital Partners managing partner John Shulman (who already sits on the Board of Directors for comparable brands like Voss), to usher ZOA out into retail locations across the country. Molson Coors Beverage Company, in a bid to branch out beyond beer and spirits, will exclusively handle distribution.

Per the press release, ZOA is "a re-imagined, first-of-its-kind energy drink packed with clean, natural caffeine from green coffee and green tea, powerful antioxidants from camu camu and acerola, as well as vitamin D and a unique blend of vitamins and nutrients that support immune function and elevate energy levels."

Johnson, for his part, assures consumers, "My co-founders and I spent the last 18 months formulating this healthy and great-tasting product that we could all use now more than ever."

That all sounds fine, so long as we don't have to also do four sets of "Charles Glass-Style" hammer high rows a day.