Is the Richest Person In the World Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos?

On January 7, Elon Musk surpassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos as the richest person on the planet . But the taste did not last long for the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, because this Monday he lost almost 14 billion dollars.

Yesterday, the actions of Tesla fell about 8% in the stock market session. This meant the loss of $ 13.5 billion, leaving Musk with a fortune of $ 176 billion, Forbes notes.

The businessman was again below Jeff Bezos, who regained his first place in the Forbes billionaire ranking. The Amazon CEO has a current net worth of $ 181.3 billion, even though his shares fell just over 2% yesterday.

However, since the stock market is a roller coaster ride, in less than 24 hours Musk was back at the top of the list. During the morning of this Tuesday, the fortune of the South African recovered by 5.66%. That added about $ 10 billion to his wealth and returned Bezos to second place.

For now, it is difficult to determine which of the two entrepreneurs is the richest person in the world. Stock movements can spark change at any time for Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, who together broke wealth records in 2020 .

Most likely, for a time, both moguls will take turns occupying the first and second positions. It is difficult for any of them to fall to third place or lower, as they are followed by Bernard Arnault, owner of LVHM and richest man in France, with a fortune of 151.4 billion dollars.