What's New on Disney+ in February 2021

Enjoy a blast from the past courtesy of Kermit and Miss Piggy, go on an adventure with Flora and Ulysses, and take a dreamy trip to Arendelle.
Image credit: via PCMag

Executive Editor, PCMag
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Video-streaming services have plenty of binge-worthy options for adults; for the kids, your Disney+ account is probably getting a workout during the coronavirus quarantine. This month, enjoy a blast from the past courtesy of Kermit and Miss Piggy, go on an adventure with Flora and her squirrel friend, and take a dreamy trip to Arendelle.

The Muppet Show (Feb. 19)

If you're craving a hit of nostalgia or want to introduce your children to this classic variety show, Disney+ is adding five seasons of The Muppet Show. The fourth and fifth seasons have never been released for home entertainment, according to Disney, so get ready to binge the adventures of Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and more.

Flora & Ulysses (Feb. 19)

Based on the book of the same name, Flora & Ulysses follows 10-year old Flora, who meets a squirrel named Ulysses with superhero powers. Ulysses helps Flora get through her parents' separation and develop a more optimistic outlook on life.

Myth: A Frozen Tale (Feb. 26)

This short film takes a dreamy look at Arendelle, the fictional setting for Disney's blockbuster Frozen series. As Collider explainsMyth: A Frozen Tale was previously only available to those who attended the Frozen 2 premiere, visited Walt Disney Animation Studios, or had an Oculus VR headset. In late February, a non-VR version lands on Disney+ for everyone to see.

Coming to Disney+ in Late January and February

January 22

Pixar Popcorn (Disney+ Original)
Wild Uganda

January 29

Dinosaurs (s1)
Dinosaurs (s2)
Dinosaurs (s3)
Dinosaurs (s4)
Epic
The Incredible Dr. Pol
Ramona and Beezus
Texas Storm Squad

February 5

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki
Disney Upside-Down Magic
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)

February 12

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)
Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)
Marvel’s Behind the Mask

February 19

Flora & Ulysses (Disney+ Original)
The Book of Life
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
The Muppet Show (s1)
The Muppet Show (s2)
The Muppet Show (s3)
The Muppet Show (s4)
The Muppet Show (s5)

February 26

Myth: A Frozen Tale
Car Sos (s8)
Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)
Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
Disney Pair of Kings (s1)
Disney Pair of Kings (s2)
Disney Pair of Kings (s3)
Disney Roll it Back (s1)
Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s1)
Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s2)
Mickey Go Local (s1)
Okavango: River of Dreams
Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)
Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

