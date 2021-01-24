Learn the Ins and Outs of Real Estate Investing and How to Flip Houses

January 24, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The stock market has been thriving recently, which is good news for your 401(k). But, the stock market is notoriously fickle, so it's always a good idea to diversify your investment portfolio to protect and increase your wealth. One of the best you can make? Real estate.

Sure, buying property sounds obviously smart. Going about it is a lot more difficult than you may think, however, especially if you're buying purely as an investment opportunity not just to live somewhere. If you're at a point in your life when you're ready to start making big-time investments, The Complete Real Estate Investing Bundle will be a huge asset.

This eight-course, 14-hour bundle is taught by Ben Clardy (4.6/5 stars) and Khari Parker (4.5/5 stars). Clardy is a real estate expert who has been buying, selling, and renting houses in Atlanta for 13 years. Parker worked in management roles for Fortune 500 companies before launching a real estate company that fixes and flips houses and commercial properties.

This bundle takes an investor's view of real estate. You'll learn the barriers and breakthrough opportunities to wholesale real estate investing, how to strategically network to identify positive investment opportunities, how to build a real estate cash buyers list, and much more. You'll also learn what to do after you've actually made a purchase. With multiple courses dedicated to fixing and flipping houses, you'll learn how to spruce up properties on a budget and add value without going broke.

Make smarter investments in the real estate market. Right now, The Complete Real Estate Investing Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

