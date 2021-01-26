This Startup Uses Artificial Intelligence to Help Companies Find Employees Who Fit Their Culture

January 26, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Hitch is the talent discovery platform that offers the information based on data and on the development of applied neuroscience with Artificial Intelligence that companies need to select the best professionals, develop leaders and discover talents, that is, find that needle in the haystack for their key positions.

Personnel selection will never be the same again

Among many things that are changing, for example, the traditional job interview has changed forever. Now, video interviews are studied by algorithms and in this way it is possible to know with much greater precision and depth the qualities of the candidates. That, in addition to many other resources, are part of what Hitch offers, the tech people created by Mexican entrepreneurs.

With Hitch, recruiting tasks can be carried out remotely, having access to a number of CV's that it is impossible to manually review for any company. We also facilitate talent inclusion decision-making based on the candidate's capabilities, qualities and compatibility with the company. All of this substantially raises the level of success in hiring and long-term retention of employees.

We free up the time of Human Capital personnel in companies so that they can focus on tasks that need greater human action, such as strengthening the organizational culture and the development and training of talent.

The most important change in the Human Capital department

"At Hitch , we help companies discover the talent they need to be successful," said Gabriela Ceballos, CEO of Hitch during the press conference. "This launch makes finding talent an agile, intelligent and humane experience, injecting the right amount of technology to drive data-driven insights for better decision making. The fact that everything can be done virtually makes launching this product after a year marked by the COVID19 pandemic, is good news for companies and candidates. In addition, by finding the right candidate for the right position we generate long-term happy relationships where companies and talent develop their full potential. "

This SaaS offers:

Selection of CVs

Evaluation of psychometric variables: Executive functions, personality traits, intelligence, memory, creativity, among others

Competency measurement: Preparation, training, knowledge tests for the type of work that the candidate will perform

Culture fit

Virtual video interview, from which measurements and variables are extracted to better know the candidate

" Hitch combines the best of neuroscience and organizational psychology with technology, creating a solution that generates great results by analyzing many more candidates and screening the most suitable ones step by step to ensure that companies find who they need, in addition to generating an experience of humane, fair user and with the least possible bias, ”comments Dr. Raúl Arrabales, PhD in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence and VP of Product at Hitch.



Gabriela Ceballos CEO Hitch. Photo: Courtesy

A Mexican startup that develops cutting-edge technology

“Because of Hitch's potential, we were able to raise $ 400,000 in pre-seed capital. For our first year in operations we plan to have more than 100 companies in our portfolio, in addition to that we will be processing more than 50,000 jobs for our clients, ”assured Ceballos.

As Hitch expands its Artificial Intelligence capabilities, the company is committed to a transparency approach, providing a clear path to how algorithms are built and how success predictions are made.

Hitch has experts in technology and psychology who monitor artificial intelligence and ensure the accuracy and fairness of algorithms. For the same reason, still in the pilot phase, it has been selected as part of the program for the Prototype of Public Policy on Transparency and Explicability of AI systems led by

C Minds, Facebook, the Inter-American Development Bank Group and the National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI).

With Hitch, finding talent has never been easier

Hitch enables companies to make the best decisions about their talent selection from hiring to targeting the type of leadership and culture they want to create for their human capital. Our talent and culture analytics, using AI and machine learning, provide companies with a competitive advantage when recruiting through a deep understanding of their candidates and the qualities that drive success. The result is outstanding employee performance, transforming the average workforce into high-performance, exponentially growing companies.