40 Entrepreneurs Who Are Writing Books This Year, and When You Can Read Them

February 9, 2021 15+ min read

When I started putting this list together, I Googled " writing books in 2021" and found... nothing. So, I took to my network and began Instagram messaging, LinkedIn posting, Facebook posting and stalking... and voila! The 40 humans who came to the surface to share their work within five days.

What did I learn? Don't keep your marketing a secret, friends. Blast your message to the world. Use SEO — make sure your business appears on Google searches. Don't make your customers hunt you. Don't make writers hunt you, either! (Cough, Cough.)

I also learned many people my team and I reached out to were very slow to respond. As I like to say, "The universe waits for no slow human." I advise you to be ready for wonderful opportunities every single day. Have a press kit ready, hire a virtual assistant to operate your inboxes and be prepared for miracles.

Now, onto the show. In no particular order, here are 40 entrepreneurs, what they're writing, what they're writing about and when you can get it.

1. Cal Newport, Georgetown professor and author

The book: A World Without Email

What it is: A new bold vision for liberating workers from the tyranny of the inbox — and unleashing a new era of productivity.

When it's out: You can read it in the woods, without your devices, on March 2, 2021.

2. Erica Johnson, media agency owner

The book: Content Secrets: Attract, Engage and Convert with Social Media

What it is: Erica Johnson, founder of E-Partners Marketing and host of The Content Cure.co podcast, shares her secrets to help entrepreneurs achieve real goals with social media, blogging and video marketing. She’s talking way beyond likes and follows.

When it's out: Begin using content like a queen or king in spring of 2021.

3. Dr. Laura Ellick, licensed psychologist

The book: Survival Guide For Women In Gaslighting Relationships

What it is: This book is about practical strategies for getting beyond the hurt, anger and betrayal without becoming paranoid and bitter.

When it's out: Dr. Ellick is coming to save you by the end of 2021!

4. Dr. Chris Lee, coach and podcast host

The book: The 1% Daily Shift

What it is: Dr. Chris Lee, founder of the Healthy Mind F*ck podcast, will be exploring the “When I get there…” phenomenon and address how to rewire your brain from drama and trauma and into the true love of the moment, right where you are. For entrepreneurs who are deeply goal focused, this is a must-read. If you're obsessed with improvement Dr. Lee shows us how to make micro-improvements to avoid burnout.

When it's out: You’ll have this one on your bookshelf by Winter of 2021.

5. Chuck McDowell, president and CEO of Wesley Financial Group

The book: Touch the Line

What it is: From business owner Chuck McDowell comes the book that will make you stop in your tracks and ask, “Am I doing the best I possibly can?” Touch the line is a concept that McDowell learned in sports: When he saw another player not fully touch the line in sprints, he knew he had an advantage. McDowell took that advantage and dominated the business world. This book will transform your mindset and detail orientation by encouraging you to touch every line.

When it's out: You’ll be sprinting with McDowell by summer of 2021.

6. Sharran Srivatsaa, CEO of Kingston Lane

The book: UnderDog: How Ordinary People Build Extraordinary Companies

What it is: From a master serial entrepreneur comes a playbook on managing your internal dialogue, emotions and routines, creating structure and balance so you can truly amplify all areas of your life.

When it's out: This new playbook will be your new best friend by fall of 2021.

7. Tracy Duhs, wellness strategist

The book: Hydrate

What it is: From wellness advisor to the stars and founder of the Hydrate podcast comes the end-of-day life-changing mocktail book. This book is full of super unique recipes that hydrate, engage and enliven. Throughout the book, Duhs shares recipes and health tips that helped her go from sick to alive and well.

When it's out: You’ll be drinking mocktails instead of that third glass of wine by spring of 2021!

8. Brian Covey, VP of regional production at Loan Depot and podcast host

The book: Conversations with Covey

What it is: A conference in a book, Covey takes his best episodes from the top-rated Brian Covey Show and showcases all-star entrepreneurs like David Meltzer, Brittany Hodak and many other incredible movers and shakers. The book aims to be a lifeline to many who have suffered in 2020 and shows how adversity can never stop the truly open-hearted and talented.

When it's out: You’ll be laughing and crying with Covey in spring of 2021, fully motivated and ready to take on the world after reading each of these lessons.

9. Suzy Heyman, health coach and business strategist

The book: What Saturated Market? How to Crush it in Your Home-Based Business

What it is: Heyman, runs a health-coaching business, optimized team selling and made millions helping others live their best lives.

When it's out: It's coming summer 2021.

10. Dr. Brooke Weinstein, mom coach and emotional regulation strategist

The book: You’re not F*cking Crazy

What it is: From the latest dance movement on TikTok, came a dancing doctor into the hearts of moms. Weinstein took the crown of “The Mom Coach” and began teaching women to remember who they were before they got their new name, ‘Mom’, using neuroscience and medical knowledge to take women from surviving to thriving, Weinstein is overjoyed to bring her first book into the world in 2021 especially after her recent exposure on the Today Show.

When it's out: Look for validation you aren’t crazy by Fall of 2021...

11. Jamie Kern Lima, co-founder of IT Cosmetics

The book: Believe It: How to Go From Underestimated to Unstoppable

What it is: From the CEO of IT Cosmetics comes a how-to guide on challenging self-doubt and wrong beliefs in order to become unstoppable in your career and life.

When it's out: Get ready to believe the real you in Spring 2021.

12. Micheal Burt, author, speaker and coach

The book: Flip the Switch: How to Activate the Prey Drive in Yourself and Others

What it is: From America’s coach comes a book that will literally wake up every cell in your body to yell, “YES I CAN!” Known as an energetic activator of many, Burt brings a furious sales passion to this book and the same skill set that has brought 1,000 of his monster producer community to an average income of over $250,000 per year.

When it's out: You will be activating prey drive with Burt by the end of 2021.

13. Emily Ley, founder of Simplified Planners

The book: Growing Boldly: Dare to Build a Life You Love

What it is: The creator of the Simplified Planner is introducing a how-to book that inspires us to imagine big, plan well and then gather the equipment and the courage to go out and do it.

When it's out: Plan ahead for this release in spring 2021.

14. Adam Grant, psychologist

The book: Think Again

What it is: For anyone who wants to create a culture of learning and exploration at home, work or school, Grant distills complex research into a compelling case for why each of us should continually question old assumptions and embrace new ideas and perspectives.

When it's out: Get ready, this book came out at the beginning of February.

15. Amanda Frances, business and money mentor

The book: Rich as F*ck: More Money Than You Know What To Do With

What it is: In Rich As F*ck, Amanda Frances demystifies the topic of money, cracking the code of financial liberation and abundance.

When it's out: Frances' book is ready for you — it launched on January 11, 2021. Go make some money!

16. Stephen J. Martinez, PA-C, owner of Restore Wellness

The book: Master of Energy

What it is: In this book, Martinez explores functional medicine and gives simple answers to complex medical issues so entrepreneurs and people alike can take control of their health and happiness, but most importantly regain the energy they need to truly change the world.

When it's out: You will be mastering your energy by fall of 2021 with Martinez.

17. Rachel Rodgers, owner of the Rodgers Ranch

The book: We Should All Be Millionaires

What it is: Rachel Rodgers, founder of Hello Seven, a company that coaches women in scaling their businesses and their lives, says it’s time for a change. In this book, Rodgers shares the lessons she’s learned both in her own journey to wealth and in coaching hundreds of women to seven figures.

When it's out: May 4, 2021

18. Deepshikha Sairam, Founder of Hook 'Em and Book 'Em

The book: Rich Lady Lessons

What it is: The business mentor and host of the podcast How to Womxn: Buck The System. Live Your Truth shares lessons about living a joyful and rich life.

When it's out: The end of 2021.

19. Vannessa Williams, astrologist

The book: Beyond the Signs: How to Interpret and Apply the Signs of the Universe

What it is: This book comes as a lifeline to the spiritually curious with its focus on metaphysical studies.

When it's out: November 2021

20. Michelle Keinan, founder of Goddess Wife School, artist

The book: Breakthrough, Don't Break Up

What it is : Keinan, a relationship coach, is creating a juicy and paradigm-exploding book sharing all of the most important lessons, teachings, theories and stories from inside her legendary Goddess Wife School. It is going to change the lives of powerful, successful, go-getter women — and their partners/husbands — by releasing them from the misconception that they can't be successful while at the same time deeply in love and supported by their spouses.

When it's out: Coming to you summer of 2021

21. Ginger Walker, real estate expert and speaker

The book: Military Moves

What it is: An up-and-coming real estate star, Walker creates a specific how-to book on buying a home as a member of the military.

When it's out: It's out in spring 2021.

22. Dr. Sarah Coxon, feminine leadership expert

The book: The Way of the Priestess: A Reclamation of Feminine Power & Divine Purpose

What it is: In ancient times, priestesshood was a doorway to feminine power and divine purpose. Today, embodying the priestess is a way for women to dismantle systems of oppression, reclaim the feminine, share their truth, own their gifts and create freedom. By tracing priestesshood in ancient times and sharing stories from her own life, Sarah Coxon, PhD, explores how the priestess has been playing a pivotal role in the awakening of the feminine. This book is both a personal memoir and call to arms for any woman that feels trapped in a social cage that stifles her truest expression. It’s for any woman brave enough to walk a new path, reclaim her power, walk hand in hand with the divine, and live authentically, freely and purposefully.

When it's out: This book was released January 11th, so begin exploring today.

23. Sean Vernon, sales director, Docusign and owner of Sunlight Solar

The book: Hit the Ground Running

What it is: From an extraordinary sales expert and owner of Sunlight Solar comes a book on how to build sales teams, make money and stop suffering alone. Vernon has been a no. 1 sales director, sales producer and even once got graduates from Harvard to knock door-to-door for him. This is a must-read for growth and financial expansion.

When it's out: You can hit the ground running by summer of 2021.

24. Lauren Armstrong, human design expert

The book: The Invitation: A Projectors Guide to Leveraging Your Human Design as an Online Entrepreneur

What it is: In human design, projectors make up 20 percent of the population, and most of the education about how to run an online business is not meant for them. This book shows us how projectors can do business their way, honoring their energy and unique gifts and leading the way for those that recognize them.

When it's out: Coming to you in November 2021.

25. Omar Medrano, Smoothie King owner and operator, speaker

The book: What If It Does Work?

What it is: From a Miami serial franchise owner comes an open letter to those who are struggling with the inner critic that's stopping them from achieving greatness. Medrano references feeling so ugly in Vegas he thought prostitutes wouldn't be into him, so this is a laughter-filled memoir that will truly inspire you to take action.

When it's out: Medrano's book will be live in June of 2021.

26. Erin Nicole, coach

The book: Burnout to Breakthrough

What it is: From Erin Nicole Coaching comes a book that is all about helping women heal from burnout with flow and ease.

When it's out: You can begin reading in March 2021 and heal burnout for good.

27. Nicole Smithson, breathwork leader

The book: From Damaged to Divine

What it is: From celebrated breath and meditation teacher Nikki Smithson, discover how to make your life a living testimonial to the sacredness of every second we get to live here on Earth. This book is a story as well as a guide to remembering who you truly are, having open and honest communication with the universe and showing up for yourself in the process.

When it's out: Get your copy in September of 2021.

28. Ellie Rome, elimination diet expert and podcast host

The book: Don't Eat This, Feel That

What it is: Mindfulness expert and health coach Rome develops the newest version of Eat this, Not That. From her celebrated podcast, Don't Eat Your Feelings , comes Rome's first book.

When it's out: Rome's book will launch in August of 2021.

29. Victoria Labalme, actress

The book: Risk Forward: Embrace the Unknown and Unlock Your Hidden Genius

What it is: Labalme shares how some of the most renowned companies, entrepreneurs, celebrated leaders and creative endeavors didn’t start with a detailed plan or a five-year goal, but rather an idea, a glimmer of thought which the person then followed and explored, often through significant periods of self-doubt. She argues that in the current landscape, leadership requires fluidity, not necessarily decisiveness up front; teamwork requires adaptability and not always taking immediate action; and interactions require the ability to create a memorable experience from a team that genuinely wants to work together towards success.

When it's out: On sale March 16.

30. Jeff Martin, CEO of University Recruiters

The book: Bullshit

What it is: From the CEO of University Recruiters comes a book about all the bullshit that stops you from getting to the next level. The chapters will be short with exercises to do to work on each issue so you can progress forward without a therapist hanging around.

When it's out: Look for help this fall, Martin is excited to help you get past your BS.

31. Kim Holterman, self-love expert and photographer

The book: P.S. You are Beautiful: The Things I Want My Daughter to Know

What it is: From an acclaimed photographer comes a book dedicated to the teenager in all of us. How can you feel beautiful so you can go serve the world? Would you talk to your daughter like that? How can we all lean into the beauty on the inside and outside? Holterman shows us how.

When it's out: Open this gift by Christmas.

32. Emily Adams, podcast host

The book: Entrepreneurship: What No One Tells You

What it is: This book is about sharing the building blocks to have a strong base before building a business. It has a deep focus on doing inner work to remove your patterning and programming blocks. It also covers how to get your stuff together as an entrepreneur.

When it's out: Grab this must-have in May 2021.

33. Jefferson Rogers, CEO of JKR Windows

The book: From Couch to $10 Million

What it is: This book is a detailed journey that draws inspiration from the Couch to 5k program. Rogers uses his experience of feeling burnt-out to crushing his fitness, health and becoming a mentor to many.

When it's out: Start your $10 million journey with this achievement mentor in November of 2021.

34. Vanessa Simpson, owner of Fifth Dimension Therapy

The book: Young Body Wise Soul

What it is: A detailed journey of Simpson's experience entering into the "woo" world and how she decided to entrepreneurially dive in to helping others do the same.

When it's out: Expect your third eye to open by fall of 2021.

35. Charlyn Jean, wellness expert and story speaker

The book: Rewrite You

What it is: A detailed guide to rewriting your thoughts around marriage, relationships, boundaries and money.

When it's out: October 2021, grab your pencils.

35. Richard Koch

The book: Unreasonable Success and How to Achieve It

What it is: Bestselling author and serial entrepreneur Richard Koch charts a map of success, identifying the nine key attitudes and strategies can propel anyone to new heights of accomplishment.

When it's out: It's out now.

36. Ben Angel

The book: Unstoppable , second edition

, second edition What it is: Ben Angel gives you a look into the world of nootropics, wearable devices, and nutrition and delivers a guide to help you reduce stress, increase focus, improve physical performance, and eliminate your fears.

When it's out: It's out now

37. Jason Falls

The book: Winfluence: Reframing Influencer Marketing to Reignite Your Brand

What it is: THE authoritative book about influencer marketing explains how influencers came to be, how they came to be so powerful, why so many brands are counting on influencer marketing for business success, and how anyone who is not, now can.

When it's out: February 2021

38. Sean and Thora Dowdell

The book: Brand Renegades: Our Fearless Path from Startup to Global Brand

What it is: Sean and Thora Dowdell created a genre-busting brand with Club Tattoo. This is the story of how they took a small business from an idea to a global brand by turning the tattoo industry on its head.

When it's out: May 2021

39. The Staff of Entrepreneur Media

The book: Start Your Own Business , eighth edition

, eighth edition What it is: Entrepreneur 's flagship book is back for a new edition that helps hopeful small business owners start their business from scratch.

When it's out: August 2021

Finally, time for some shameless self-promotion.

40. Gabrielle Garrett, owner of Gabi Garrett Media, journalist and partner in Monster Publishing

The book: Manifest like a MotherF*cker

What it is: A journey into unblocking the magic that's knocking on your door by unraveling trauma patterning, inner mean girl voices and self-sabotage. After creating two million-dollar publishing houses from the dream of an overweight, unhealthy cubicle human, I share how I dreamed big enough to get out of a crushing reality and creating an all consuming fantastic adventure for myself, my clients and my friends.

When it's out: Look for this journal by February of 2021, and the accompanying book is being reviewed by publishers at this moment.

Happy reading, friends!