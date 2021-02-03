Marketing

Free Webinar | Feb 16: How a Unique Approach to Marketing Can Propel You to the Top as an Industry Leader

During this webinar we'll cover the actions, tools and mindset needed to deploy authority marketing. You'll leave with a clear understanding of how you can attract more clients -- and charge higher rates -- based on who you are, not just what you do.
It can be frustrating to establish credibility in a competitive and crowded market. You want to attract high-ticket, rewarding clients, but find yourself lumped together with every other service provider who also claims to be an “expert.” In addition to being demoralizing, this can cause you to cut your rates, talk to clients that don’t bring you fulfillment, and lead to difficulty attracting top-tier talent. But, what if prospects came to you instead? That’s the point of authority marketing, a multifaceted approach that includes personal branding, content marketing, public relations, speaking, and lead generation. And, you don’t need a huge following or years of experience to leverage authority marketing. All you need is valuable knowledge that you can share using techniques and channels that others in your industry aren’t properly utilizing.

During this workshop, we’ll cover how to:

- Leverage the seven pillars of authority marketing to grow your brand and revenue

- Activate your internal knowledge experts to attract pre-qualified prospects

- Land public speaking opportunities including podcasts, webinars, and in-person events

- Authentically stand out, even in a competitive market

- Get out of your own way by expressing your zone of genius through speaking engagements, social media, articles, podcasts, and videos

About the Speaker

Terry Rice is a Business Development Consultant and contributor to Entrepreneur. His focus is advising professionals on how to launch or scale their knowledge-based businesses which can include consultants, agencies and other professional services. Terry is also an Adjunct Instructor at NYU where he leads workshops for career-driven individuals. His previous experience includes working at Adobe and Facebook.

