Tesla

Tesla Recalls Almost 135,000 Vehicles Over Touchscreen Failures

The Model S and X recalls come after NHTSA pressure.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla Recalls Almost 135,000 Vehicles Over Touchscreen Failures
Image credit: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji via engadget

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Tesla is acting on the NHTSA’s pressure to recall cars over touchscreen failures, if begrudgingly. The Wall Street Journal reports the EV maker will recall just under 135,000 cars, including 2012-2018 Model S sedans and 2016-2018 Model X SUVs, over potential touchscreen failures. As the NHTSA previously outlined, models with a Tegra 3 chip risked losing key touchscreen functionality if their 8GB eMMC flash storage cards wore out, including the rear camera view, defrost settings and turn signal lighting.

The recall officially starts on March 30th. Like Tesla offered in November, technicians will replace the affected boards for free.The issue can take about five to six years to surface if it happens.

The company isn’t all that enthusiastic, however. It rejected the notion that the chip wear represented a defect, arguing to officials that it was “economically, if not technologically, infeasible” to expect the eMMC storage to last a vehicle’s whole useful lifespan. It was conducting the recall to end the investigation and improve the customer experience. In the recall notice, the NHTSA said it “does not agree” and that this didn’t change Tesla’s obligations.

This isn’t Tesla’s only recall in recent memory. It asked some Model X owners to have their vehicles serviced over corroded power steering bolts in early 2020.

The touchscreen failures are concerning, though. While it’s true that eMMC storage isn’t guaranteed to last (flash memory by its nature eventually loses write ability), it’s linked to important car functions — and many drivers might not know about that longevity. Ideally, car makers like Tesla would make it clear when components like this are likely to fail and ask drivers to come in well before those failures happen.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

PHOTOS: Elon Musk Shows Us the Redesign of the Tesla Model S

Tesla

If You're a Fan of Elon Musk and Twitter, Tesla Offers the Job of Your Dreams

Tesla

Photos: Tesla Updates Model Y Interior Design