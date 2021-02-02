Elon Musk

Neuralink, a company owned by Elon Musk, implants a chip in a monkey so that it uses a video game with its mind

Among the potential capabilities of the technology Neuralink is investigating is driving a Tesla car, saving and reproducing memories or making people with spinal cord damage walk again.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Neuralink, a company owned by Elon Musk, implants a chip in a monkey so that it uses a video game with its mind
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The ever-controversial billionaire Elon Musk reported that his company Neuralink implanted a chip in the brain of a monkey to use a video game with his mind. "We have a monkey with a wireless implant in his skull, with little wires, that can play video games with his mind," said the businessman in a talk on various topics on the new social network of video ClubHouse.

The Tesla and SpaceX owner said Sunday night that the animal is "not uncomfortable" and his goal is to see if the monkeys can be made to mentally play "Pong" against each other, as part of his research to develop a wireless brain-device interface.


Depositphotos.com

A few months ago, Neuralink successfully tested a chip in pigs that, implanted in the skull, made it possible to measure brain activity in animals.

Musk has said that among the potential capabilities of the technology Neuralink is investigating is driving a Tesla car with thought, playing video games, saving and reproducing memories, or making people with spinal cord damage walk again.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Elon Musk leaves Twitter for a while

Elon Musk

How a Series of Elon Musk Tweets Helped Lead Investors to Dogecoin, a Meme-Inspired Cryptocurrency Worth 4 Cents

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Reveals Surprising Etsy Purchase in Early Morning Tweet