Neuralink, a company owned by Elon Musk, implants a chip in a monkey so that it uses a video game with its mind

February 2, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The ever-controversial billionaire Elon Musk reported that his company Neuralink implanted a chip in the brain of a monkey to use a video game with his mind. "We have a monkey with a wireless implant in his skull, with little wires, that can play video games with his mind," said the businessman in a talk on various topics on the new social network of video ClubHouse.

The Tesla and SpaceX owner said Sunday night that the animal is "not uncomfortable" and his goal is to see if the monkeys can be made to mentally play "Pong" against each other, as part of his research to develop a wireless brain-device interface.



Depositphotos.com

A few months ago, Neuralink successfully tested a chip in pigs that, implanted in the skull, made it possible to measure brain activity in animals.

Musk has said that among the potential capabilities of the technology Neuralink is investigating is driving a Tesla car with thought, playing video games, saving and reproducing memories, or making people with spinal cord damage walk again.