stock market

Learn Essential Wall Street Financial Skills and Become a Stock Market Success

From technical analysis to strategies of day trading, this bundle can help you thrive on Wall Street.
Image credit: Austin Distel/Unsplash

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While traditional rules of Wall Street investing seem to have been thrown out the window over the past couple of weeks as ordinary retail investors become billionaires overnight, the Gamestop (GME) saga is more an exception to long-standing strategies than the rule. Absolutely, you can get investment advice from Reddit, but if you're really interested in investing, The Wall Street Survival & Stock Trading Guide Bundle is another valuable resource.

In this eight-course bundle, you'll learn how to read and analyze the markets yourself, rather than buy based on what's trending. Whether you're an absolute beginner who just wants to make some safe, long-term investments, or you have a little experience in stock trading and want to start day trading professionally, this bundle will help.

The courses are taught by Travis Rose (4.5/5 instructor rating), who has made his living as a day trader for five years. He'll share with you the strategies he uses to maximize the return on each of his investments. You'll learn how to get started as a day trader, understanding the platforms to use and general strategies to follow to secure profits. Additionally, you'll learn technical analysis skills to determine patterns and predict moves in the stock market by reading the tape and using the Fibonacci method. If you're not ready to really shell out real money in the market, no worries — there are multiple courses dedicated to trading penny stocks so you can start trading without assuming too much risk.

Develop an investor's skill set that will serve you in the long-run. Right now, The Wall Street Survival & Stock Trading Guide Bundle is on sale for $29.99.

Prices subject to change.

